My Chemical Romance announces huge UK show as part of reunion tour – How to Get Tickets

My Chemical Romance has announced details of a flagship show in the UK.

The group will meet in 2020 for a world tour that will stop at Milton Keynes Stadium on June 20.

It comes after the group teased a UK-based ad on their social media.

They posted a photo next to a caption containing the Union Jack flag, followed by a video showing the flag again next to images, including a castle.

Since their debut in 2002, the group has released four studio albums and sold more than 16 million albums worldwide.

Some of their biggest hits include ‘Helena’, ‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’, ‘Famous Last Words’, ‘Teenagers’ and the number one single ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’.

During their peak, they titled festivals, including Download and Reading and Leeds, as well as a sold-out tour of UK arenas.

They performed their first reunion show in Los Angeles in December 2019 before announcing dates in Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

He scored their first show since 2012 and saw them play a setlist of 20 from their back catalog.

How to get tickets

They will be on general sale at 9:30 am on Friday January 24 via AXS.com or seetickets.com.

MK Stadium seating plan

(Image: Ticketmaster)

This is the standard seating plan for the MK stadium which includes a standing general admission section and a reserved seating section.

Tickets are at the following price, plus booking fees:

Tour dates

June 20 – Milton Keynes Stadium

