My Chemical Romance confirms return to the UK

My Chemical Romance has confirmed that they will return to the UK later this year for a one-off show.

The band announced the news in a video for instrumental track The Offers, with hooded characters as seen on Gerard Way and co-twitter’s feed at the start of the month. The end of the clip shows that they are playing at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on June 20.

It is the first time that My Chemical Romance has played a show in the country since they headline the Leeds festival in 2011.

Tickets are available from Friday (January 24) via Ticketmaster and Gigs And Tours from 9.30 am and are limited to six tickets per person for standing places and four per person for seats.

The hooded figure appeared on My Chemical Romance’s social media channels on January 3, followed by a short cryptic video with a series of images and symbols.

Hungry for information about what the new clip might be, fans discovered that some of the symbols used came from the Theban alphabet – and they pointed to the word “June.”

My Chemical Romance returned for the first time in seven years last month with a number of 20 songs at the Shrine Exposition Hall in Los Angeles, California.

Their next confirmed show will take place on Download Australia on March 20-21, before going to New Zealand on March 25 and then downloading to Japan on March 29.

Last Thursday, the band uploaded a short video on Twitter with the post with an emoji of the American flag, suggesting that further announcements of the show are imminent.

