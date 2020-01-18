My Chemical Romance enliven the blog with a new article by Gerard Way

My Chemical Romance have revived the blog page of their website with a new article by front man Gerard Way.

Before the members of My Chemical Romance split up in 2013 – and reformed at the end of last year – they communicated with fans in the long term via their online blog.

Today (January 17th) Gerard Way returned to the band’s blog to share a message about their upcoming tour of Japan.

“Preparing for the trip to Japan – it has always been a magical place for me,” wrote the front man. “Every time I am there, I learn something about culture and something about myself. I’m coming home fresh, with a new perspective. The crowd is as spectacular as the beauty of the country. “

This is the first time Way has discussed the band’s reunification since it was first announced on Instagram on Halloween (October 31) last year.

After My Chemical Romance launched its highly anticipated reunion tour at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles last month (December 20), there are five more dates ahead.

The band will play The Outer Fields on March 25th at the Western Springs Stadium in Auckland, along with special guests Jimmy Eat World, Midnight Youth and Miss June.

This follows on a headline appearance at the Download Festival Australia, which takes place on 20/21. March will take place in Sydney and Melbourne. Alongside Deftones and Jimmy Eat World, they are at the top of what is likely to be the only Australian in 2020.

They then play a show in Osaka, Japan on March 28, before headlining Download Japan on March 29 with The Offspring, Evanescence and many others.

In the meantime, My Chemical Romance has spiced up a British comeback show and released a video that appears to confirm that they will be crossing the pond in June.

The US emo icons teased a British date last week when they shared a photo of a hooded figure with a skull mask adorned with a Union Jack emoji.