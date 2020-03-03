my-chemical-romance-include-another-european-day-to-their-2020-tour

My Chemical Romance have additional a different exhibit to their operate of 2020 European dates.
The returning emo icons will be taking part in Prague on July 3, as section of the city’s operate of ‘Prague Rocks’ gigs. Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 6).
It follows the recent addition of a next date in Bonn, Germany, declared previous week, with displays in Bologna, Moscow and at Hungary’s Volt Competition confirmed.
PRAGUE ROCKS 2020
MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE
three. seven. 2020 Praha, Sinobo Stadium
Vstupenky v sítích Ticketmaster a Ticketportal v prodeji od six. 3. 2020 11: 00 hodin#PragueRocks #PragueRocks2020 https://t.co/7OklrhObOa pic.twitter.com/4wTfIw8YOc
— My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) March 2, 2020
In phrases of British displays, the band past month announced a gig at the Eden Periods in Cornwall, which will progress their run of three gigs in Milton Keynes in June. They’ll also be playing Dublin afterwards that thirty day period.
My Chemical Romance’s latest prepared European reveals are as follows:
June
16, The Eden Classes, Cornwall, British isles
18, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, Uk
20, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, Uk
21, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, United kingdom
23, Royal Healthcare facility Kilmainham, Dublin, Eire
July
01, Volt Festival, Hungary
03, Prague Rocks, Prague, Czech Republic
04, Arena Parco Nord, Bologna, Italy
06, BONN KUNST!RASEN, Bonn, Germany
07, BONN KUNST!RASEN, Bonn, Germany
11, Park Stay, Moscow, Russia
In the meantime, a single especially devoted MCR admirer has crafted a studio combine of the intro observe played at their 2019 comeback display.
The emo icons produced their return in December 2019, actively playing to 5000 fans at The Shrine Auditorium and Exhibition Hall.