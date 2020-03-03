my-chemical-romance-include-another-european-day-to-their-2020-tour

My Chemical Romance have additional a different exhibit to their operate of 2020 European dates.

Study Extra: My Chemical Romance live in Los Angeles: A triumphant, cathartic return

The returning emo icons will be taking part in Prague on July 3, as section of the city’s operate of ‘Prague Rocks’ gigs. Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 6).

It follows the recent addition of a next date in Bonn, Germany, declared previous week, with displays in Bologna, Moscow and at Hungary’s Volt Competition confirmed.

PRAGUE ROCKS 2020

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE

three. seven. 2020 Praha, Sinobo Stadium

Vstupenky v sítích Ticketmaster a Ticketportal v prodeji od six. 3. 2020 11: 00 hodin#PragueRocks #PragueRocks2020 https://t.co/7OklrhObOa pic.twitter.com/4wTfIw8YOc — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) March 2, 2020

In phrases of British displays, the band past month announced a gig at the Eden Periods in Cornwall, which will progress their run of three gigs in Milton Keynes in June. They’ll also be playing Dublin afterwards that thirty day period.

My Chemical Romance’s latest prepared European reveals are as follows:

June



16, The Eden Classes, Cornwall, British isles



18, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, Uk



20, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, Uk



21, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, United kingdom



23, Royal Healthcare facility Kilmainham, Dublin, Eire

July



01, Volt Festival, Hungary



03, Prague Rocks, Prague, Czech Republic



04, Arena Parco Nord, Bologna, Italy



06, BONN KUNST!RASEN, Bonn, Germany



07, BONN KUNST!RASEN, Bonn, Germany



11, Park Stay, Moscow, Russia

In the meantime, a single especially devoted MCR admirer has crafted a studio combine of the intro observe played at their 2019 comeback display.

The emo icons produced their return in December 2019, actively playing to 5000 fans at The Shrine Auditorium and Exhibition Hall.