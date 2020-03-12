My chemical romance postponed Japanese tour because of coronavirus

“My Chemical Romance” officially announced that it will postpone his upcoming Japanese tour dates due to the outbreak of coronavirus after the common statement issued earlier today (March 12).

According to his statement on Twitter, the group originally intended to wait for the announcement, has not yet confirmed an alternative date, but “once word got out for it.”

pic.twitter.com/H4QhRsAyEP

– My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) March 12, 2020

“Promoter of the show in Japan suggested that we postpone the show in Japan for the safety of the public, and we listen to this advice,” – writes the artist.

“Please know that we are working on the revision of the show and try to declare them in the near future. We are very sad to postpone and even more upset with what is happening in the world.”

Drain and untested version of the application in which the alleged ticket holders will be able to be present at the dates when the group plans to move the original tickets. This was not mentioned and confirmed in an official statement My Chemical Romance.

The group was supposed to play a show in the header and will appear at festivals and Download Dirty Honey 28, March 29 and 31, respectively, in Japan. Currently, the Australian Festival of downloads continues to go on 20 and 21 March in Melbourne and Sydney respectively. Organizers of the festival in Japan or Australia does not comment.

“My Chemical Romance” and has broad terms in the UK, Europe and the United States until October of this year.