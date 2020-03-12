My chemical romance postponed tour dates for Australia and New Zealand

“My Chemical Romance” announced that he has postponed the upcoming tour dates in Australia and New Zealand due to “the current global situation.”

The group was supposed to perform at the Download Festival in Melbourne on March 21 and March 22 in Sydney. The next stop on March 25 will be the “external fields” in Western Springs, New Zealand.

Divided on his page on Facebook, the group wrote: “Dear our friends we decided to postpone the presentation of the Australia and New Zealand, with heavy hearts, we thought it was the right decision for our fans, our team, our team and our families.. given the current global situation.

“We apologize to the fans, but please be aware that we have this decision did not come lightly. Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to seeing you again as soon as we can. In the meantime, be good to each other. “

Moved the date yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Live Nation, one of the biggest promoters in the world, puts all of his tours because of the outbreak of coronavirus, the report says.

A number of festivals and tours have been canceled or postponed because of a virus in the past few days, including C2C, Coachella and SXSW.

Elsewhere, artists such as Avril Lavigne, The Who, Green Day, Pearl Jam, My Chemical Romance, Madonna and Foals, were forced to either cancel or postpone the planned shows on the world areas in recent weeks.