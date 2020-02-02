“My criticism of Paul Pogba was CORRECT”

Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer insists that he had the RIGHT to beat up Paul Pogba after being widely criticized for comments he had made about the Manchester United player on a television program.

McAteer said last month that Pogba “messed up the dressing room” and accused him of having a bad impact on the highly rated young players in and around Man United’s squad.

The ex-Anfield star was largely denounced by his comments. Some said he would make Pogba a scapegoat for United’s struggles this season.

Pogba has been the target of criticism since he returned to Manchester United in 2016

This was generally considered unfair, as the French international has only played seven Premier League injuries this season. So he didn’t play enough to have positive or negative effects.

But McAteer insisted that his criticism of Pogba was correct and defended himself against the comments that went viral by saying that they were shared on social media without any context.

He told Racing Post: “Paul Pogba is a very, very good footballer, a world champion, a dream of a commercial man with an army of Twitter followers – and he could still have a wonderful career.

“Do I think he’s selfish? Yes, I want to. And was I right to criticize him? Yes, I think I was.

“The clips you saw on the Internet about Pogba were taken out of context. They were part of a long conversation about what went wrong at Manchester United – and there are a lot.

“I still don’t think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the answer, and most of the blame is on Ed Woodward, who, by the way, didn’t deserve to have his house attacked last week.

“It was just an unfortunate behavior by people who deserve our utmost contempt. I understand there is frustration, but that is absolutely not the way to respond.

“They’re not fans, they’re thugs!” – Jamie O’Hara beat up Manchester United fans who attacked Ed Woodward’s house

“And I understand that the club is trying to promote the building of the future with children and is making players like Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Mason Greenwood the cornerstone of the future.

“But you have to have the right influences next to these kids and create the right atmosphere in the locker room to spread the message that we’re all together on this. And I just don’t feel Paul Pogba is on the news – or wants to be.

“A dressing room isn’t just about talent and quality, we know that Pogba has it. It’s about an attitude and I think he has a side that is relatively selfish.

“I think if he had the opportunity to move, he and his argument would be because of personal ambitions, and I absolutely understand that.”

During his television appearance, McAteer said Pogba should follow the example of some players who represent his former club Liverpool.

The ex-midfielder highlighted the character of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana and insisted that they are the perfect influences for Liverpool’s young players.

And he repeated that view again.

“They want Paul Pogba to be around when he’s injured,” McAteer added. “You want to see leadership, positivity and character. You want to see that from your world-class players.

“Instead, a vocal agent sends Pogba to America instead of trusting the United Medical Team.

“These are things young, impressive players don’t need to see or hear.

“I compared Pogba to players like James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana in Anfield. I used these examples because they are the kind of top professionals who, even if they are not playing or injured, are all over the world and are committed to the ethics and culture of the club.

“The youth in Anfield appreciate that more than anyone else.”

