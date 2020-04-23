my da was bad. There were no flights

Then came the dreaded phone call of all the emigrants. It was my brother on the line, saying that the retirement home had called to say that Da was bad and to prepare. When confined to Budapest, with all direct flights between here and Dublin long since stopped, I could do nothing but wait for the inevitable news that my father had died peacefully from a long-term illness at night. .

A quick and private burial is the new order in the era of Covid-19 restrictions, with memorial services postponed until after the coronavirus pandemic. It was hot to hear that when the hearse passed in front of our old family home in Raheny, the neighbors all went out, bordered the road and applauded as farewell. As a family, we found it comforting to know how much the dedication of nursing home staff has added to their quality of life in the past two years. Deprived of our customary rituals of mourning, social isolation in another country, my wife Mariann, her three granddaughters and I could only do in our Budapest kitchen light a candle in her memory and remember.

I have fleeting memories of summer in the 1960s – as soon as my Da slept from his night shift as a printer, he drove us all to Portmarnock Beach in his gray Morris Minor, and we sang the Black Velvet Band and direction Dublin in the Green at the top of our voices, barking with joy as the car flew over the bump in the road bridge.

As a child in the 1960s, television was a kind of magic. I remember very well sitting between him and my mom, and feeling spellbound while watching the RTÉ Easter drama insurrection. The more relaxed viewing included the UNCLE man, the Fugitive, Green Acres and the Lucy Show. He loved football, and I remember winning six pence bets against him on England’s 1966 World Cup victory. Come to think of it, it must have been a big blow to him when one day I said I didn’t want to go to rain day games at Tolka Park anymore to watch the drums beat over and over. Fortunately, my younger brothers shared his love for the beautiful game.

The 1970s were a bitter decade, but he softened me up a bit by suggesting that I go to Sandymount High School, which was a lay school run by lay people where corporal punishment was prohibited. It was also the decade in which we bonded on politics and shared respect for James Connolly and Jim Larkin. He took me to my first anti-apartheid demonstration, and I remember being amazed to hear Kader Asmal address the crowd. In the years that followed, we walked together for many days in May, pickets and demonstrations. I remember him and I covering my mother when the mounted police, swinging long batons, loaded the printers with pickets and protested the crowd outside the Rupert Murdoch printing plant in Wapping, east of London.

I admired my Da. He was a democratic socialist and a leftist union leader, who was also the workers’ representative before the labor court. I learned from him the importance of volunteering and doing the right thing without being painful. When he retired he was very involved in his work with the Samaritans and enthusiastic about the prison visits. I learned a lot from him about the mental health issues among the many young men who end up in prison. I am eternally grateful that as children we have been brought up to be proud of being working class and to reject all forms of prejudice.

The late Barney Rorke (L) with his son Bernard (C) and his wife Kay (R) at Budapest Castle in May 2015. Photo: Bernard Rorke

When the time came for me to emigrate in the mid-1980s, little was said in the morning when he drove me to the Dún Laoghaire ferry terminal. But I remember that he was surprised by the large number of parents who beckoned to their children. “It’s shocking, it’s as bad as the fifties,” he said, giving me one last hug before getting on the boat. When I landed at Holyhead, I was taken by British detectives to be searched and interrogated. My vague responses to repeated requests about where I was going, who I knew and what I intended to do in London, irritated them endlessly. The truth was that I didn’t have a lot of clue and less of a plan.

For the next 35 years, I watched the late birth of modern Ireland from afar, with more than a little fascination. After a somewhat unstable decade and a half in London, I finally settled in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, and a city that my parents loved. Now, I’m the proud Da of three young girls who tell me that they are not half this or half, but entirely Hungarian, entirely Irish and completely anti-fascist.

It was sad not being able to go home to say goodbye to my Da, but Barney Rorke remembers it with love here in Budapest. As soon as the time is right and our respective countries go beyond the lockdown, we will all return to Dublin for an appropriate memorial to celebrate the life of a man you do not meet every day.