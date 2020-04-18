My daughter is not getting the training we paid for

A stylist attending the “Liberated Minnesota” protest at Governor Tim Walz (D) ‘s residence on Friday, said that due to mass arrests across the nation, his daughter is not receiving training. to pay.

The woman told Breitbart News that she is ready for the challenge to resume work, and joked that her clients are ready too. The arrests have “brought a lot of emotion” to her entire family, including her daughter, who is attending college in Wisconsin.

“My daughter goes to college at Wisconsin. She is now forced to go to school. And we have not had any indication that we are receiving any type of credit repayment (or), “the woman stated.

“So we pay; we don’t get what we pay for, and the whole semester is really hard. It’s very, very stressful. It just puts a lot of emotion on my whole family. We have to get back to reality here,” he continued. “I feel like I live in the twilight.”

President Trump appeared to support the sentiment of the move, tweeting “FREE MINNESOTA!” On Friday. and the same for Michigan and Virginia:

FREE MINNESOTA!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

MICHIGAN FREEDOM!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

FREE VIRGINIA and save your 2nd Amendment. She is under siege!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020