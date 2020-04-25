My dream ads for the future Capcom – Reader function

The restart is significantly delayed (photo by Capcom)

The reader lists the three Capcom games he would most like to receive again, including Final Fight and Dino Crisis.

Capcom has produced many great classic games and series such as Street Fighter, Dead Rising, Final Fight, Resident Evil, Dino Crisis, Devil May Cry and Mega Man. Capcom has a long and rich history of releasing great games, and there are a few for which they have not restarted yet. Below are the games that in my opinion should restart, especially with PlayStation 5 and the new generation Xbox coming to the premiere.

The final fight

The fighting game, which after the release showed how the combination of Streets Of Rage, Fighting Force and Double Dragon (Final Fight appeared many years before Streets Of Rage and Fighting Force – GC) resulted in a great game that will ensure excellent playability and also provide hours of entertainment . Restarting Final Fight may have added online cooperation mode, something new for restarting not available in the original. Final Fight managed to create many more games, and all the main characters went to other games, such as Street Fighter. This is one fight that Capcom should definitely consider rebooting.

Dino crisis

Whether you are a fan of dinosaurs or Resident Evil, this is one game that can be restarted. The Dino crisis is a great example of a combination of Resident Evil and dinosaurs. The original can be extended with a multiplayer add-on, as well as other cool features that were not possible on PlayStation at the time. Multiplayer cooperation as well as various online modes can be added to ensure a great profit. Today, it still enjoys a classic character, and fans who deserve to restart Dino Crisis after a long patient wait have long been restarted.

Resurrection

What I would like to see in Capcom is not only restarting this game, but also expanding its original version and increasing the functionality of Frank’s camera. The ability to take pictures in the game and send them to fans on the Internet would be one cool feature that will appeal to people; adding additional survivors, psychopaths, areas, books, food types and an extended story – for example, showing how Frank left Willamette and how Isabella finished for Phenotrans, would be a great way to develop this story. In addition, the addition of newer music in the shopping center, as well as fun in the mode of cooperation with players will make rebooting very pleasant for fans of the original.

There are other Capcom games that I hope will be restarted in the future, but for me the above three are my first list and I’m sure there are games that others would like to see again in the near future. Over time, I’m sure we’ll see many more classics from Capcom that will be re-launched many generations in the future.

By the reader gaz be rotten (player tag)

