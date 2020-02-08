My Dying Bride: Lyric video for the new song “Tired Of Tears”

The official lyric video for the song “Tired from tears” by British doom metal veterans MY DYING BRIDE can shine down. The track comes from the band’s upcoming studio album. “The Spirit of Orion”which will be released on March 6th Nuclear explosion,

frontman Aaron Stainthorpe It says: “The track touches the most terrible, stressful and harrowing time of my life – the near-death of my only child. I’ve been to the ground before, but it never hurt so much. This was true darkness and I wasn’t sure mine Mind could take it. My whole world seemed to be imploding, but I was determined to fight all the way. Tired of tears was exactly what I felt. They had flowed free of me for months and I was a shadow of my former one I. It’s sad that this remains the case for many others. Innocent people. So tired of tears. “

The new MY DYING BRIDE record offers a more accessible style than some of the band’s previous high-tech releases. “The Spirit of Orion” offers compositions not only of epic proportions, but also of intimate quality, from death metal vocals to the painful screams of a longing singer. The LP rises and falls like the beautiful Yorkshire landscape in which it was shot.

With layers of guitar that are both heavy and harmonious, Andrew Craighan has created a rich soundscape that is beautifully epic, enhanced with violins and keys Shaun MacGowan together with the menacing cello murmur of the celebrated cellist Jo Quail, And when you talk about guest artists, the wondrous voice of Lindy-Fay Hella (Wardruna) adds an ethereal beauty to the album. This time his special drum style is added Jeff Singer, whose percussion accomplishments have taken the band’s rhythm section to another level, supported by the effortless styling Lena Abe on the bass guitar. Aaron Stainthorpe delivers a captivating and often disturbing performance with his own singing style, which offers sincere eulogies together with the visceral carnage of an aching soul with poetic texts of a quality that is not often found in this genre.

The cover artwork for “The Spirit of Orion” was created by the artist Eliran cantor (TESTAMENT. ICEED EARTH. SODOM).



