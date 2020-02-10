My Dying Bride releases epic new single Tired Of Tears

My Dying Bride has released a lyrics video for their new single Tired Of Tears.

It is the newest song from their upcoming album The Ghost of Orion, which will be released on March 6 on CD, black 2LP gatefold, white 2LP gatefold, red 2LP gatefold and picture disc 2LP gatefold via Nuclear Blast.

The British outfit released Your Broken Shore last month.

Singer Aaron Stainthorpe says: “The track touches the most terrifying, stressful and harrowing period of my entire life – the near death of my only child.

“I’ve been down before, but it has never hurt so much. This was real darkness and I wasn’t sure if my mind could tolerate it. My whole world looked like it was going to implode, but I was determined to fight completely.

“Tired of tears was exactly how I felt. They ran away from me for months and I was a shadow of my former self. It is sad that this will continue for many others. Innocent people. so much tears. “

The sequel to Feel The Misery 2015 will be guest appearances by acclaimed cellist Jo Quail and Wardruna singer Lindy-Fay Hella.

My Dying Bride will play this year at this year’s HRH Goth festival on September 12 and 13 in London’s Kentish Town Forum and the Sheffield O2 Academy. They are accompanied by other artists on the bill, including Fields Of The Nephilim and KMFDM.

1. Your broken bank

2. To survive the gods

3. Tired of tears

4. The comfort

5. The long black land

6. The spirit of Orion

7. The old earth

8. Your woven shore