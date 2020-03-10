My Dying Bride share dark movie for To Outlive The Gods

My Dying Bride have unveiled a video clip for their new one To Outlive The Gods.

It is the most current materials taken from the band’s album The Ghost of Orion, which introduced final week on CD, black 2LP gatefold, white 2LP gatefold, red 2LP gatefold and photo disc 2LP gatefold by means of Nuclear Blast.

The Hal Sinden-directed promo attributes My Dying Bride frontman Aaron Stainthorpe and tells the tale of a doomed really like story.

Stainthorpe claims: “When passion is so robust and so pushed, even the Gods will be set to disgrace.”

My Dying Bride beforehand shared the tracks Your Broken Shore and Exhausted Of Tears from the comply with-up to 2015’s Feel The Distress.

A statement on the document read through: “A new album for a new era of My Dying Bride with fresh faces and a additional obtainable design when compared to some of their earlier, very complex releases.

“The Ghost Of Orion features compositions not only of epic proportions but of intimate high-quality way too. From loss of life metal vocals to the pained cries of a vocalist in longing, the album will increase and slide like the gorgeous landscape of Yorkshire in which it was recorded.

“With layer on layer of guitars both equally hefty and harmonic, Andrew Craighan has created a wealthy soundscape that is superbly epic, improved with violins and keys from Shaun MacGowan along with the ominous murmur of cello from acclaimed cellist Jo Quail.

“And talking of guest artists, the wondrous voice of Wardruna’s Lindy-Fay Hella adds an ethereal beauty to the album.”

My Dying Bride will engage in at this year’s HRH Goth competition on September 12 and 13 at London’s Forum Kentish Town and the Sheffield O2 Academy. They’ll be joined on the bill by other artists including Fields Of The Nephilim and KMFDM.

My Dying Bride: The Ghost Of Orion

