[my-good-pal-season-two-trailer:-growing-up-doesn’t-imply-permitting-go]

HBO has released the official trailer for the forthcoming 2nd year of Italian drama series My Excellent Pal, which will be based mostly on Elena Ferrante’s second novel in the Neapolitan book sequence titled The Tale of a New Identify. Showcasing the return of Margherita Mazzucco and Gaia Girace as Elena and Lila, the collection is established to return on Monday, March 16. Check out the movie in the participant under!

My Excellent Buddy is the tale of Elena Greco and the most vital buddy in her lifestyle. She satisfied Raffaella Cerullo, whom she has constantly known as Lila, in the to start with year of primary faculty in 1950. Set in a unsafe and intriguing Naples, their tale goes on to include extra than 60 a long time of their lives and explores the mystery of Lila, Elena’s fantastic buddy and — in a way — both of those her best friend and her worst enemy.

Filmed in Italian, the eight-episode 1st time of My Outstanding Mate starred newcomers Elisa Del Genio and Ludovica Nasti as the young versions of Elena and Lila, although Mazzucco and Girace portrayed teenage versions of the characters.

My Fantastic Buddy is based mostly on Ferrante’s bestselling novels, which are revealed in the U.S. by Europa Editions. The very first novel, My Fantastic Pal, arrived out in 2012. Each individual yr, a subsequent guide followed, including The Tale of a New Identify, All those Who Go away and Those Who Keep, and The Story of the Dropped Baby. The series has offered far more than 10 million copies in 40 different nations.

