“My heart is broken”: Moh Farah pays tribute to her former coach Neil Black after her sudden death

“His heart is broken,” former four-time Olympic champion Sir Movahed Farah said after the death of former coach Neil Black last weekend.

Black, a former British athletics executive, is believed to have died at the age of 60 just six months after resigning from the governing body.

The news, announced by UKA in a brief statement from his family, paid tribute to past and present athletes who worked with Black, with Farah being among the best after claiming 5,000 meters in a row. Benefited. 10,000 meters double in London 2012 and Rio 2016 in their joint time

“I’ve lost a good friend!” Farah wrote on Twitter. I have known him since he was 14 years old. Neil has supported me all my career since I was a child !! My heart is broken … I would not be where I am today without Nile Black … no one knew me like him! We lost a great man. “

The Black Death came as a shock to everyone who worked with him, as it was last seen in public at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha last October. Disappointing statistics from five British medals proved the worst performance of the GB team since 2005, along with his support for controversial American coach Alberto Salazar, a former Farah hair coach who has been banned from exclusive sports for four years. . Numerous drug-related violations – the cost of his position has blackened.

However, given his involvement in the sport, the UKA continued to use black as an advisory role before the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

The former UKA coach was described as a man who, after achieving his “dream job”, devoted his life and passion to sports and was “like a second father” for young athletes and women who followed and played on the field, with There were dozens of people. Athletes send a message of condolence on Twitter with Farah.

“She came with me and reassured me that I was physically and mentally together. I wanted to say a lot of things … I want to be with Neil Black forever,” said Kelly Sutton, an Olympic bronze medalist. I will shake hands. “

Chris Tomlinson, a former British long-sleeved blouse, also tweeted: “Such sad news to hear the news of Neil Black’s passing. He has been both the director of bodybuilding and the director of my team for years. Breaking.”

“Such sad and sad news to hear the news of Neil Black’s passing. He has always been a great fan and a passionate man. Thoughts are running out for his friends and family. RIP Neil is out of your hands,” said Laura Muir, a British intercity runner. It will be difficult. “

Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who won the Hepatatlon gold at the 2019 World Championships, paid tribute to Black’s work with the British athletes. “It’s devastating news to wake up. He was a thoughtful, passionate and kind man who helped a lot of athletes. A lot of people will miss him. Relax in the comfort of the Nile.”

Hannah Kakroft, a five-time Paralympic wheelchair contestant, wrote: “Such a great person, I always took the time to talk to him and see how I felt when he passed me, and I was always really interested in my training and sports. “RIP Neil, you will lose.”

Sprinter Adam Gemili added on Twitter: “I’m shocked and devastated and I can’t stop crying. It doesn’t feel real. I just talked to Neil two weeks ago and now he’s gone. Life is so fragile. Neil. “He was like a second father to me. He has shaped a lot of my career in sports and will always have a special place in my heart.”

Former Catherine Mary Sprinter, who won the bronze medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, tweeted: “What sad news to wake up. Crossing the Nile Black is a real shock to the athletic world and all those who They’ve known me for so long … Blimy … I can’t believe it. “

Steven Miller, club and Paralympic champion three times and disco and medalist six times, added: “Just read the sad news about Neil Black. I was shocked. I have known Neil for years and we have had good conversations. Everything about decisions. “Think about it, he loved athletics, it was his passion, and PD (director of performance) was his dream job. The thoughts are with his #RIP family.”

A statement from the UKA website said: “Britain’s Athletics is shocked and saddened by the loss of former friend and colleague Neil Black, who died suddenly over the weekend.

Neil loved athletics and dedicated his life to supporting athletes – as a global physiotherapist, as the head of sports science and then in recent years as a performance manager for British athletics.

“Since leaving as UKA’s director of performance in October 2019, he has continued to support a number of athletes and coaches,” he said.

“Neil will be greatly missed by those who know him and work with him. Our thoughts at this time are difficult with his family and friends,” he said.

Former British athletics director Neil Black has died

“We want to thank people for the amazing and heartfelt messages we’ve received. So a lot of people have been in touch. It’s clear to us how much Neil loved us, and it’s calming us down right now.” “I’m sorry.”

