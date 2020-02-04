My Hero Academia apologizes for naming characters after war crimes

My Hero Academia is currently one of the most popular manga and anime series. It takes place in an alternative universe in which the vast majority of people have manifested superpowers called “quirks”, and our cute, baby-faced protagonist, Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, is the hero we follow on his journey as a superhero. Many of the series like to use wordplay-based names, but unfortunately one of the recent names given to a villain has had some unfortunate effects.

** spoiler for My hero Academia Manga. **

According to io9, the recent chapter of My Hero Academia last week revealed that a character named Ujiko’s real name was Maruta Shiga and that he was a scientist. This revelation caused a major backlash that led to the character’s name being changed. Why? “The reason is the word” maruta “- which simply means” log “in Japanese – a term used to refer to the experiments of a covert department of biological warfare research and development in the Japanese Imperial Army during World War II 731. “

Unit 731 carried out experiments on human subjects, including “chemical research, vivisection and testing of traditional and biological weapons”. The test candidates were called “protocols” to disguise the reality of the processes. You can read Nicholas D. Kristof’s 1995 New York Times article if you want to read some first-hand reports, but it goes without saying that what happened was horrible.

Given that the character in question is an immoral geneticist, it didn’t take long for people to talk about the connotations of this name and character.

In many places, the horror of what happened to Japanese soldiers and the Japanese government in the east is not readily known. While Iris Chang’s rape of Nanking helped change that, I had never heard of United 731 before reading this story. It is bloody.

“Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army conducted research by experimenting on people and” testing “plague bombs” on the ground “by throwing them at Chinese cities to see if they could trigger outbreaks.”

Shonen Jump and My Hero Academia inventor Kohei Horikoshi both apologized for choosing the name.

10 (2 月 3 日 せ) せ せ せ せ せ せ せ せ せ せ せ せ せ せ せ せ せ せ

週刊 週刊 少年 ジ ャ ン 編 集 pic.twitter.com/rKzagOJHl0

February 3rd – 3rd, 2020

The translation, which a Japanese-speaking employee provided to io9, reads: “Regarding the character of Shiga Maruta, which was revealed in issue 10 of Shonen Jump (published 2/3), we found that many find it Name reminds of “past historical events”. The author and the editors had no such intention when naming the figure. However, in order not to associate the work with an unrelated story, it was decided, after consulting the author, to change the name in future publications. “

今 週 発 売 の ジ ャ ン プ で 登場 し た 志 賀 丸 太 と い う 名 前 に つ い て, 歴 史 的 な 出来 事 を 想起 さ せ る と い う ご 意見 を 多 く い た だて い ま す.命名 に あ た り, そ の よ う な 意 図 を 込 め た つ も り は あ り ま せ ん で し た.ご 指摘 の お 声 を を 重 く 受 止 め 、 今後 は 名 前 を た た き ま

– (@horikoshiko) February 3, 2020

“When it comes to revealing Shiga Maruta’s character in the last jump, many seem to think that he is referring to historical events,” Horikoshi’s statement said. “That was not my intention when I called the character. We take your comments and will replace the name in the future. “

Another popular anime, Attack on Titan, has also been accused of spreading fascist subtext, and for non-Japanese anime fans who are not always aware of the cultural implications of certain stories, it is important that we get to work to try more consciously when these conversations come.

(via io9, image: Toho)

