‘My kids understand how I grew up in Zimbabwe’ – cricket

I currently live in Liverpool; I’ve been here for the last four years. Even though I still play club cricket, I am more focused on my coaching career. I remember when I first heard about coronavirus, I said to my wife, love, “For some reason, I think this is going to be deadly, but I’m not afraid of it.” She said to me, “Honey, you don’t normally influence such things, so why with this virus?” I said, “God knows.”

Things got a little more serious when it came to closing schools. Then news came from China and other places. It was getting worse and worse.

I actually know a few people in my area who were infected with Covid-19, though so far there have been no casualties. Fortunately, I know several doctors who keep us up to date on what’s going on.

A lot of people in my area are deeply concerned. People are kept at a safe distance; they only talk over the phone, over the fence and keep a fair distance. I think that in the long run, it could affect that people are likely to continue to maintain social distance because people are a habit. If this goes on for a long time, we can refrain from shaking hands. I hope that didn’t happen.

I think the panic buying, the stock happened before the lock. There are currently some supermarkets that are still open for primary. People now understand the situation better. It also depends on the particular area in which the person lives.

I always coached my older boyfriend because he was a little more interested in cricket, but now he is also interested in younger ones. We take this opportunity to improve their game. So we play every day for three to five hours. We have a garden and after they finish their school work, we mainly focus on practicing cricket.

I also get to know them about the many games we played in Zimbabwe when we were kids. We didn’t grow up in front of the TV. We had to do things with our own hands. Everything was not easily accessible. And so the other day we unzipped the garden trampoline and made it a semi-net for our cricket. Kids understand how I grew up – not just with words, but with acting.

Love is a great cook so I don’t have to make do with pots. She deals with that department. I’m a terrible cook. Although I have a decent breakfast, if you give me anything complicated, it will be a great disappointment. I always helped with household chores. I’m in charge of ironing, but again, I’m a terrible room cleaner.

My message is to everyone to try to use time indoors. Keep moving forward with your life. I don’t think there should be room for boredom. Those who are mostly busy with their professional lives should use this phase to spend some quality time with their family.

(As he told Abhishek Paul)

. (ToTranslate tags) Tatenda Taibu