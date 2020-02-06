“My life is crazy, I can’t even process it”

Reel Talk is NME’s weekly interview feature with the biggest names in film and television

Daniel Kaluuya tilts his armchair back at the Soho Hotel in London and places the sneakers on a coffee table. He reveals as little as possible. This is the guy who sold Hit Horror Get Out with a single, frightened look – the same actor whose carefully controlled performances worked so well for everything from science fiction anthology Black Mirror to Marvel’s Black Panther. With a motionless face and lowered eyes, he listens without reacting and only crackles with energy when it is necessary. For a job that is often dominated by great selfish people who want to find their way to the microphone, it is rare to find an actor who knows how to listen.

“I think it’s really hard to show restraint,” says Kaluuya. “This is what we do as human beings because of the protocol and social conditioning, but being on the big screen and having a big moment and restricting it … it is far more honest than showing what you actually do can.”

Kaluuya was awarded the BAFTA Rising Star in 2018 and received an Oscar nomination for “Get Out” in the same year. This was followed by Steve McQueen (12 Years A Slave) thriller Widows and the aforementioned Black Panther, but the new film Queen & Slim has cemented its reputation as one of the most exciting young British actors.

Kaluuya plays the main role as Slim alongside Jodie Turner-Smith’s Queen. She plays half of a modern, odd couple involved in a random layover looking for a Dud Tinder date on the way home. An accident with a trigger-happy policeman triggers a series of events that send them both to flee to a deeply divided America. Neither “the black Bonnie And Clyde” nor “the new Thelma & Louise”, Queen & Slim is an independent animal. Music video giant Melina Matsoukas (she worked with Beyoncé, Rihanna, Whitney Houston and others) made her debut film debut around the ugly zeitgeist of the 1920s.

“Everyone’s character is really difficult,” says Kaluuya, carefully choosing his words. “Usually you’re just … solid. You have to let everyone else show up and do what they do. You’re like the central midfielder in football, you know? You don’t get praise, but when the team wins, you’re kind of Queen & Slim is an incredibly simple story, and simplicity is a really difficult thing to get it right. Nothing is wasted. “

It now seems strange considering his cool, calm demeanor, but Kaluuya only started acting because he couldn’t keep calm. He was born in Kentish Town in 1989 and grew up on a city council in North London – brought up by his mother, while his father was kept in Uganda due to strict British visa restrictions. Constantly on the move, slightly distracted, he found a point of sale at school that allowed him to direct his energy in a more creative direction. “The teachers used to say that I was always busy, so I should probably perform,” he says. “Nobody in my family was really excited.” Informed by a plumber about the Anna Scher Theater School in Islington, Kaluuya’s mother enrolled him more out of despair than anything else. Even after her son called her to tell her about his Oscar nod in 2018, Ms. Kaluuya was still not thrilled with the idea of ​​a career in the arts.

“Has she changed her mind since then? No! “, He laughs and slowly rocks back in his chair. “The thing is that actors are always freelance. There is an inconsistency that makes them uncomfortable. There are times when I don’t have to work for a while, and that’s only worrying when a mother hears it. I think she sees the Oscar nomine as if she is getting a master. Nobody says, “Well done, you’ve graduated, now you’re done.”

Whether his mother approves of his decisions or not, she can blame the British garage collective So Solid Crew for inspiring him as a teenager.

“Frankly, when I came up, it was all about Ashley Walters,” says Kaluuya, “just because of what he portrayed and where he came from. He just spoke to me. He was one of the few actors that ever impressed me I remember doing a play with him at 19 Oxford Street, in a sportswear discount store, and I was very nervous about what I could do and say when I walk into this room, it was so solid , you know? Megaman, Asher D, Skat D, Romeo, Lisa Maffia … those were my superheroes. “

Not surprisingly, in films like Hackney’s crime drama Bullet Boy, which really spoke to a young Kaluuya, Walter’s relaxed manner was fresh from acting school.

“Ashley’s acting style was very much in the cut and in the pocket. He and Chiwetel (Ejiofor) in Dirty Pretty Things (2002) – they really influenced me,” he says. “That classy, ​​elegant, effortless way of performing. That kind decision-making inspired me very early on. ”

Kaluuya got a place in the first season of a new E4 teen show called Skins (first as an actor, then as an author). With his first step after acting school, he joined one of the largest young talent promoters in Great Britain.

“People talk a lot about how important this show was and it’s all true,” he says. “I have never been in this starry sky, but I always wanted to be part of a wave. Knowing that you are on a journey with people who see and know and understand you.

“They had (comedian, writer and director) Simon Amstell in the author’s room, (actor) Nic Hoult, Dev Patel … it was crazy! These are people I knew at 17. Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Peaky Blinders) and (Joe) Dempsie (Game Of Thrones) are two of my favorite actors in the world. Just being around them is a blessing. I still see a lot of them – they came to the Queen & Slim premiere and we all went to the Dinner at a friend’s house. It’s crazy to think how far we’ve all got since. “

When his stay on Skins ended in 2009, Kaluuya was at a crossroads. One path led exactly where he expected – with appearances in Silent Witness, Doctor Who, Lewis and other British series dramas that paid the bills briefly for a few years. The other way was less clear and certainly riskier. He was first featured in a leading role in Roy Williams’ brutal West End boxing game, Sucker Punch, and then by an early episode of Black Mirror (“Fifteen Million Merits”). Both projects dealt with social issues such as racism, capitalism and the dark side of fame.

“I had previously played roles that meant something to me – skins meant a fuck load as an experience to me – but that was a different kind of meaning,” he says. “I did Sucker Punch and Black Mirror about a year apart, but both were really my biggest breakthroughs. At that moment I said, “Oh wow, I can do things that really mean something.” Once you’ve reached the point where the minimum is reached, just think of everything you do. You just have to agree that you probably won’t work as much anymore, because now you have certain rules and principles. “

One person who immediately caught the eye was Jordan Peele. Peele watched Black Mirror write Get Out and called Kaluuya over to look for the main character in his indie horror who would later have conversations about the modern face of racism in Hollywood (not to mention sales of more than 196 million pounds worldwide).

Kalyuua played in the film’s excruciating hypnosis scene (protagonist Chris is tied to a chair and paralyzed by a racist hypnotist who wants to harvest his brain). “You would think this scene would be difficult, but there were other scenes in Get Out that were much more difficult,” he says.

“There was no other way in my head to play it – it plays itself. This scene is a little heart, you know? All roads lead to get out. But negotiate with the parents about this table scene? When they say questionable (racist) stuff? It’s difficult to balance. The audience needs to know that you know they said these things. But you are nice. But you are also frustrated. But nobody can see this frustration. That is hard.”

However, everything that followed Get Out was even tougher. Not the worldwide recognition, the Oscar nomination, the Golden Globe victory and the BAFTA Prize, but a rush in the press that suddenly caught his eye as a reluctant representative of “Black Britain”. Kaluuya was constantly harassed on the advertising path and fought against this representation at every opportunity. “I’m not a speaker. I’m an individual. Who is the white man’s speaker?” He told The Guardian in 2018 before Samuel L. Jackson joined a US radio program, suggesting that Peele in a story about American racism shouldn’t have occupied a British.

When Kalyuua looks back on these difficult months, he still seems to be at a loss that his actions have triggered such a big conversation. “The fact that there were so many opinions and that they went so far was … a very strange experience for me,” he says, shaking his head. “I just had the feeling:” What did I go in here? “Especially in a country where I didn’t grow up. To be honest, I was surprised that so many people even had an opinion. It was a £ 3m horror film – I thought I was doing an indie at the time! But it’s a blessing that I was in this position at all. “

Kaluuya’s experience on Get Out led to Queen & Slim – the first job he took on after his explosion. Whatever else Matsoukas’ film says (and it says a lot), it was the script’s attitude to fame that most closely spoke to Kaluuya’s recent years on the Hollywood circuit.

“You just don’t see too many such scripts,” he says. “I love that Queen & Slim are not played as icons. All that stuff happens around them – everyone else projects them. I can tell. I made a film that I thought was honest, and now I have my face on a wall in the middle of Shoreditch! “

Inspired by a huge mural covering an entire building in the East End of London, Kaluuya seems to be as familiar with the fame as you would expect. “My life is crazy, I can’t even handle it,” he says. “It didn’t feel so progressive either – it got pretty crowded after getting out. But I agree. I am I. You know that I am. In some situations where I go out, I just have to be mentally Prepare for a night that can be a bit overwhelming. Only in terms of the number of people you speak to and the number of people you need to negotiate with. “

And it probably won’t get much easier. He admits that he’s looking forward to taking a break after a few relentless years, and Kaluuya’s diary still looks pretty full. First up is the lead role in “Jesus Was My Homeboy,” a biography of political activist (and real black panther) Fred Hampton (“probably the hardest role I’ve ever played”). Then there’s probably a return to the role of W’Kabi in Black Panther 2 (“You know I can’t say anything …”), and that’s before we even get the rumors of a sequel to Get Out (Kaluuya flashes with your eyes open, before the cryptic smile).

“I have to reevaluate where I am right now. All the decisions I live now are from 2017. I didn’t make any new decisions after the Oscar. I just really want to catch up.” If you look at his current schedule , there is little chance of it.

