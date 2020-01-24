My mother wants the rats to follow their intestines all year round in 2020

Hello, this is not a serious thread about the Chinese zodiac at all. Don’t treat it as a Bible. It’s all just a little bit of fun.

2020 is the year of the rat and I am a RAT. I can’t give two shits about western astrology (apologizes to half my team), but I don’t fuck the Chinese zodiac. After all, the year of the rat comes every 12 years and it always starts the same way for me. Mama sits me down and says in a very strict voice: “Steffanie, you will make a lot of big decisions this year. You cannot be undecided. You have to be confident in everything you do. Take care, right? “She has given me this speech five times this year. And it will only increase as the lunar new year approaches and it will come tomorrow.

I won’t pretend to know the Chinese zodiac, but because my background is Chinese-Indonesian, thanks to my mother, I know a lot. Your mother can judge your potential boo based on whether it is a shooter or not. My mother? She immediately asked if my friend is a rooster or a horse or not because our signs are not compatible.

However, mom is keen to spread her wisdom. I can’t say for sure where this wisdom comes from – either Gran passed it on or read it in a book. This is just one of the things that Asian mothers know. Don’t ask it.

Before I deal with mom’s wisdom, I thought I would give you all the background information.

The Chinese zodiac is a repeating cycle of 12 years and is represented every year by an animal that has a certain type of personality and a variety of attributes. The elements also matter, but that’s for another day. The essentials are the elements that distinguish the characters based on generations.

As in western astrology, there are 12 characters in the Chinese zodiac: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

My mother always gives shit to my brother because he’s a picky eater, because “he’s a goat and goats only eat grass”, which is not correct at all, but doesn’t tell my mother.

Credit: Twitter

I have a diagram like this at home.

I cannot express how seriously people take the Chinese zodiac. But let this Washington Post article entitled, “Chinese Couples Hurry to Get Pregnant Before the Dreaded Year of the Sheep” do the work for me. Apparently, those born in the year of the goat / sheep have more shitting properties than others. Shit to be my brother !!!

How did the Chinese zodiac come about, you ask? According to legend, the Jade Emperor (powerful god in traditional Chinese culture) invited all the animals of the world to a race. Twelve animals rocked up – see above – and as a reward the emperor named each animal a year in the zodiac and informed them that the breed would determine their place in it.

And so the big race started with big and small hurdles, including a river just before the finish line. Knowing that she could not cross the river, the rat cheekily took a ride on the ox’s back to cross the water. But instead of getting the ox ready first, the rat jumped off in the last second and placed itself first. The rat is a bit stubborn. Check out. Ox finished second.

The tiger came third and the rabbit fourth thanks to the dragon. The dragon didn’t seem to care about the race, so he took his time (helped some villagers and so on) and blew the rabbit into fourth place with his mighty breath because the poor guy was tired. So the dragon finished fifth. The snake was sixth, the horse seventh, the goat eighth, the monkey ninth and the rooster tenth.

The dog just wanted to have a good time so everyone overtook him, but he still managed to finish eleventh. What the pig leaves behind who chose to eat and sleep instead of competing. Ultimately, however, it crossed the finish line in twelfth place.

Et voila, we have a zodiac. Western astrology may look more aesthetic, but the Chinese zodiac has a goddamn pig. Calling someone a pig because it’s their zodiac sign is unscrupulous but not untrue, which makes it a million times better.

Like western astrology, animals have attributes and shit. According to legend, rats are “quick-witted, resourceful and clever, but they lack courage.” Rats are also hard-working workers, economical and are considered wealthy and wealthy. The rat’s lucky numbers appear to be two or three and numbers containing those numbers. Rats should stick to the colors blue, gold and green, and lucky flowers include lilies and African violets. Okay, my favorite number happens to be 23 (I had a crush on cricket) Michael Clarke When I was a little baby and that was his number) my favorite color is blue (it’s a nice color) and my favorite flowers are lilies. COINCIDENCE.

Suitable jobs for rats include manager, director, manager, broadcaster, writer, musician, and racing driver (oddly specific).

These were your SHORT FACTS. So what wisdom does mom have for all you ratatas? Here you will find an extract from our conversation as well as tips for preparing for LNY.

Steff: What do you mean when you say that I have a lot of decisions to make this year?

Mummy: I cannot tell you what kind of decisions you will make, but I can give you examples. When you have to make a decision in the office, you have to be decisive. You cannot do what you do. You can’t say, “I don’t know, I’ll think about it.” Yes or no. That’s it. Make the decision. And it can be any decision whether you want to go to the gym or not. Just be determined and follow your gut and your intuition.

Steff: I don’t want to go to the gym.

mummy: That was an example, la.

Steff: Oh. Ok, how do we prepare for the new lunar year?

mummy: Your rice bag must not be empty, or wherever you store your rice, it must always be full. You also have to buy oranges and tangerines – lots of fruit. Eat fruit, fruit is good. And if you have had a bad year, clean your house in the week of the new year, but you have to stop before the day comes. You should stop the night before, at around 6:00 p.m., otherwise you will lose the luck you could be entitled to. And you cannot sweep a day, otherwise you will really sweep away happiness.

This convo has more to offer, but mostly mom scolds me, so I’ll just leave it out.

In summary: follow your gut and be determined.

Happy Lunar New Year, my dumplings. Let all your cows get a lot of honor.

Image:

Getty Images / Inga Kjer