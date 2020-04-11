My recommended zombie games to play while blocking – Reader function

Resident Evil 2 – zombie classic (photo: Capcom)

The reader suggests dealing with the current health crisis by fighting against another type of threat because it calls your favorite zombie games.

During a pandemic, there are currently many games available that can be used as a way to deal with blockage and maintenance while it is running. In difficult times, games can help people reduce stress and boredom. I believe that the following games should certainly be tried during a pandemic.

Dead Rising series

This is one of the best-selling Capcom series that has incredible popularity. You can explore huge shopping malls with a great story and choosing exactly how you want to play. You can run around killing zombies or explore stores and use weapons, try on clothes or save survivors; while rewarding for advancing gives you the opportunity to unlock the game. Later games allow co-op gameplay as well as multiple endings. There are currently seven console games in the series, and although the third and fourth games did not achieve as much as the previous ones, they still play during the blockade.

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ka0DD-C6iMw (/ embed)

Walking Dead series

Telltale Games has proven that creating point-and-click games can provide a great, entertaining way to play, which allows you to make many decisions and influence the outcome of each game, leading to many different variations and endings. Although there is a zombie outbreak in this case, it offers a different gaming experience to other users, with every other choice you make – from who you save to the answers you provide. It offers excellent reproducibility and provides countless hours of play.

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4whlGmkTge0 (/ embed)

Resident Evil series

Another of the best-selling Capcom series that shows how masterfully you can do em-ups based on zombies. The series dates back to the beginnings of the PlayStation console and recently gave us both a remake of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. In the second and third games you are guaranteed a great story, impressive boss fights, as well as access to a wide range of weapons and items that you can find by going through the game. Thanks to puzzles to solve it is also great entertainment for the next Capcom work.

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32LSdT0dqxc (/ embed)

In addition to the above, there are many other games that are not part of a large series, such as Dead Nation. However, there are many games that you can also try during the blockade, which are also zombie themes and definitely worth a try. Even Outlast and Condemned are good examples that I think should be worth trying. Many of them are also created by independent programmers.

These are my recommended games to check and play during blocking and they are certainly what I think are worth playing and trying.

By the reader gaz be rotten (player tag)

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=giY0hnJpqzY (/ embed)

