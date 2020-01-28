My Special Aflac Duck: How a brand mascot helped children with cancer

Carol Cone On Purpose and Sproutel won at the Marketing Awards US 2019 with their campaign “My Special Aflac Duck” in the “Technology” category. As this year’s event is currently open for contributions, the agency shows the challenges and strategies with which this successful project is to be implemented.

The challenge

The mascot of the insurance company Aflac – a white duck – was widespread in 2016, but few knew about Aflac’s specific products, including cancer insurance.

Cancer is difficult to endure and childhood cancer does not get the attention or funding it deserves. Aflac had spent 22 years directing most of his over $ 122 million in charities to a cancer center for children in Atlanta. The company wanted to improve its perceived association with the cause of cancer. The company also wanted to give its legendary duck a deeper meaning and associate it with the desired brand attributes of innovation and care.

The challenge is exacerbated by the fact that problems related to childhood cancer are difficult to deal with, making it difficult to attract attention or build movement around the cause.

The main goals of the campaign were:

• Develop and expand Aflac’s commitment to childhood cancer.

• Establish a national movement to raise awareness and fundraising for the issue.

• Improve Aflac’s reputation, develop the Aflac brand and position it as a “caring innovator”.

• Align the brand specifically with the social problem.

• Measurably reduce the social-emotional burden for children and families with cancer.

The strategy

CCOP research has shown that the disease landscape has changed: the most difficult-to-treat forms of childhood cancer require more resources and resources, and the need to support children during the 1,000-day treatment period is even greater.

Our data-driven, purpose-driven marketing strategy was to develop an uplifting and unexpected idea to start a new national conversation about childhood cancer. Based on the urgent need to provide more social and emotional support to childhood cancer patients and their families, we developed an extremely emotional breakthrough idea: My Special Aflac Duck (MSAD), a social robot designed to comfort children with cancer treatments ,

To bring the concept to life, CCOP founded the research and development company Sproutel. With 4 pending patents, MSAD connects Aflac ‘mascot with the company’s aspiring brand attributes for innovation and care.

My special Aflac duck is based on the realization that children often experience fear, loneliness and isolation during their years of cancer treatment. They told us that they wanted to express their feelings and needs more easily, and experts said that they would benefit from better coping skills such as deep breathing and visualization.

According to the Marketing Accountability Standards Board, there was a risk of using Aflac’s popular mascot in such an unexpected way that a brand could contribute up to 50% of the company’s value. For the first time in Aflac’s history, we linked the mascot to a social mission and turned a brand icon into a real brand ambassador.

The development team followed an 18-month user-centered, empathy-oriented design process with over 100 patients and nurses at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare in Atlanta, a premier U.S. and international news facility.

With three motors and removable skin for washing, MSAD offers lifelike movements (nuzzling, breathing, moving to music), emotions (tapping an emoji card on the duck to express the feeling) and a mixed reality app with targeted games for children to help deal with cancer by taking care of their duck.

To further advance the cause of underfunded childhood cancer, which only provides 4% of NIH funding, we have positioned MSAD as part of the new Aflac campaign for child cancer, which includes Aflac’s long-term commitment to researching and treating child cancer with donations and Awareness integrates efforts. This offers a continuous platform with emotional resonance and national relevance.

Best of all, Aflac donates a My Special Aflac Duck to every child with cancer in the United States, free of charge to families or hospitals.

The campaign

As innovative and authentic as a product may be, it could appear to be a gimmick for the Aflac brand. We overcome this by communicating the company’s 22-year commitment to the cause, launching a new long-term Aflac campaign against childhood cancer, and forming an advisory board of reputable outside experts to guide the program’s strategy.

To achieve significant social benefits, the technology had to meet a difficult use case. The team implemented an empathetic R&D process for children undergoing cancer treatment. This exposed unexpected challenges, such as children’s desire for a cozy plush in a sterile environment. In order to meet the sanitary needs, the team developed a patent-pending, removable, washable skin – one of several innovations.

When we unveiled MSAD, we had to be aware that this is not a toy, but a tool for use in a hospital. We reinforced this by not starting at the toy fair, but rather at the Consumer Electronics Show 2018, where MSAD won three best-in-show prizes.

To support the fulfillment model directly to the hospital, we needed the awareness and support of the medical community. We have built this through panel discussions and demos at medical conferences throughout 2018 and by building a relationship with the Association of Child Life Professionals, the Children’s Miracle Network and others.

Almost all of the considerations and assumptions that Sproutel had made at the start of the project have been dramatically developed based on ethnographic research with children, doctors, parents, etc.

From approval to release, the development and manufacture of MSAD took more than 18 months. It was therefore crucial for the continued dynamism and funding that the leading executives were enthusiastic about Aflac. We fixed this with monthly video updates and live demos that resulted in a personal pledge from the Aflac CEO.

The results

A 2018 study at CHOA tested the feasibility and acceptance of MSAD in terms of suffering in children who are in a multi-day hospital stay. The study showed that MSAD serves as a distraction for children and a means of communicating emotions for both patients and parents, and reduces a child’s perceived stress by 50%.

My Special Aflac Duck dominated the events at CES 2018, achieved 2.5 billion impressions in 5 days and caused demand for the duck at events from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley.

With more and more consumers demanding brands that go beyond profit, Aflac’s commitment and thoughtful use of technology (and the use of his mascot) was seen as authentic, innovative, and meaningful. Inc. said that “this is a wonderful demonstration that companies can reinvent the face of a brand into something that has a greater purpose.”

The Aflac CEO won the CR Magazine’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the Responsible CEO of the Year Awards in 2018, a testament to Aflac’s long-term commitment to making a return thanks to its renewed, innovative commitment to MSAD.

My Special Aflac Duck is not a broad consumer program, but will reach 16,000 children, their families and caregivers each year. Without a formal marketing program, we exceeded sales targets by 25% and demand continues to grow. In a feasibility study at Children’s Healthcare in Atlanta, 76% of parents said MSAD would help distract children in hospital, and 82% would recommend MSAD to others. One parent said about the duck: “Anything that puts a smile on my child’s face puts a smile on my face.”

In addition:

• More than 2,006 ducks have been distributed since September, exceeding the Q4 target of 1,500 by more than 25%.

• Initial coverage: 37 states, 70 hospitals; 37% of the 190 COG hospitals.

• Due to increasing demand, Aflac ordered another 10,000 in addition to the 10,000 originally expected to be donated by the end of 2019.

• Three best-in-show awards at CES, including Tech for a Better World; Best unexpected product and best medical device from Medgaget.

“This is absolutely one of the most rewarding projects in my career. There was a certain risk: when you brought what you couldn’t buy to the world’s largest consumer electronics fair, people scratched their heads first until they saw the result. Personally, I was overwhelmed by the attention we got when people thought it was a toy, but when they found out what it was for, I saw exhausted reporters who actually saw everything crying. It was a privilege to be there, and there is nothing more moving than seeing a child deal with its very own My Special Aflac Duck. “- Catherine Hernandez-Blades, Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Aflac

