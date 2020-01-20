“My ugly duckling”, “The return of Superman” and “2 days and 1 night” dominate the ratings of Sunday variety shows

The battle for Sunday variety show ratings remains as fierce as ever!

On January 20, SBS’s “My Ugly Duckling” remained the most-watched variety show of the night. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the popular reality show got national average ratings of 10.8%, 9.5% and 12.9% for its three parts.

KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman” followed closely with average scores of 10.2% and 11.9% for both parts, while “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” remained stable with average ratings 9.1% and 11.6%. The relatively recent variety show from the Boss in the Mirror network also continued to perform well, achieving average ratings of 5.9% and 10.3% overnight.

SBS’s “Running Man” had national average ratings of 5.0% and 7.5% for the evening, while “Master in the House” lagged slightly with average ratings of 6.2% and 4.8%.

Finally, MBC “The King of Mask Singer” obtained average ratings of 4.9% and 7.5% for the night, “Those who cross the line” 4.1% and 3.1%, and “Where is my house “5.6% and 7.5%.

