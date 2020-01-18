Myanmar and China agree to speed up projects, but do not sign new contracts

NAYPYITAW – China and Myanmar made dozens of deals on Saturday to speed up infrastructure projects, while Beijing is trying to tighten control over an increasingly isolated West neighbor.

However, no major new projects were agreed during the two-day visit by President Xi Jinping, the first Chinese head of state in 19 years. According to analysts, Myanmar is generally cautious about investing in Beijing and is also cautious before the elections later this year.

Nonetheless, Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of Xi and Myanmar, signed 33 agreements supporting major projects under the Belt and Road flagship initiative, China’s vision of new trade routes known as the “21st Century Silk Road”.

They agreed to implement the China Myanmar Economic Corridor, a giant multi-billion dollar infrastructure program, with agreements to build rail links between southwest China and the Indian Ocean, a deep-sea port in the conflict-ridden state of Rakhine, a special economic zone, push the border and a new city project in the commercial capital Yangon.

You haven’t looked at a controversial $ 3.6 billion mega-dam from Beijing that has stalled since 2011. This reflects the controversial Chinese investment in Myanmar, where many find it uncomfortable how Beijing deals with its smaller neighbor.

“Although a large number of different agreements have been signed, there is no big bang here,” said Richard Horsey, a Yangon-based analyst with the International Crisis Group.

“The overall impression is that Myanmar is cautious about Chinese investments, especially before the elections scheduled later in the year,” he said.

“China hopes that this is a gradual step towards achieving its mega-infrastructure goals and that further progress can be made in the coming months,” he said.

At a welcome ceremony on Friday, Xi ushered in a “new era” in relations between countries.

“We are drawing a road map for the future that will bring bilateral relationships to life based on brotherly and sisterly closeness to overcome difficulties and support one another,” said Xi. He was due to leave later on Saturday.

Suu Kyi called China “a great country that plays an important role in international affairs and the global economy”, but pushed for economic projects that avoid environmental degradation and benefit the locals.

Xi also met leaders of political parties in ethnic areas hit by civil wars where Chinese infrastructure projects are underway.

Sai Kyaw Nyunt, secretary general of the Shan Nationalities League for Democracy, one of the ethnic politicians invited to meet with Xi, said it was only a handshake.

“Our country is very small and powerless,” he said, “so treat us that way.”

Historically, the two countries had a tense relationship, but have been moving closer together since 2017, when Myanmar was internationally convicted of treating Rohingya Muslims in the minority in Rakhine State.

More than 730,000 Rohingya have been forced to flee West Myanmar after a military operation called “genocidal” by the United Nations. China has defended the country on the global stage and is considered the biggest obstacle to the prosecution of its leaders in an international war crimes tribunal.

An article in the Chinese state media before the state visit said that Myanmar was “derailed” from its engagement with the West and only China was ready to “pull Myanmar out of the mud”.

“But after some turmoil, Myanmar realized that western countries’ approach to human rights issues is double-standard and turned to China for diplomatic and economic aid,” the Global Times article said.

