[myanmar-gentleman-arrested-for-murder-of-co-employee-in-central-japan]

TSU, JAPAN – Law enforcement arrested on Tuesday a 28-calendar year-old Myanmar gentleman on suspicion of stabbing to loss of life a compatriot co-employee in a company cafeteria in Mie Prefecture.

Kaung Kyaw Htet was arrested for allegedly stabbing Ye Htet Zaw, 25, in the back again someday concerning four p.m. and 4: 25 p.m. on Sunday and leaving him to bleed to death. The two adult men worked in Japan for a portray corporation based in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, below the government’s technological intern plan.

Soon after the law enforcement positioned Kaung Kyaw Htet on a preferred checklist Monday, a police officer uncovered him going for walks near the company’s dormitory early Tuesday morning just 750 meters from the scene of the alleged crime. He was not carrying a weapon when he was taken into custody.

In accordance to the law enforcement, a safety digicam recorded him leaving the cafeteria all around four: 25 p.m. on Sunday.

One more staff of the company located Ye Htet Zaw’s body Monday morning when he went in look for of the two adult men following they did not display up for do the job.

The two started off operating for the portray organization from early January, an formal from the organization mentioned.