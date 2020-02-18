[myanmar-guy-arrested-for-murder-of-compatriot-in-central-japan]

TSU, JAPAN – Police arrested on Tuesday a 28-yr-previous Myanmarese male on suspicion of stabbing to death a compatriot co-worker in a corporation cafeteria in central Japan.

Kaung Kyaw Htet was arrested for allegedly stabbing Ye Htet Zaw, 25, in the back sometime concerning 4 p.m. and 4: 25 p.m. on Sunday and leaving him to bleed to demise. The two adult males worked in Japan for a Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture-dependent portray company below the government’s technical intern application.

After the law enforcement put Kaung Kyaw Htet on a wanted listing Monday, a police officer located him walking in the vicinity of the company’s dormitory early Tuesday early morning just 750 meters from the scene of the alleged criminal offense. He was not carrying a weapon when he was taken into custody.

In accordance to the police, a protection camera recorded him leaving the cafeteria all over four: 25 p.m. on Sunday.

A different employee of the firm discovered Ye Htet Zaw’s overall body Monday morning when he went in research of the two males just after they did not present up for do the job.

The two started off operating for the painting firm from early January, an official from the firm claimed.