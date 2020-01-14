Myanmar sends nearly 200 Rohingya captured at sea to Rakhine camps

SITTWE, MYANMAR – Almost 200 Rohingya Muslims were arrested by the Myanmar Navy at sea last month after sending a hundreds of kilometers trip to the state of Rakhine.

In the calmer waters of the season, the number of Rohingya who put their lives in the hands of traffickers to reach Malaysia or Indonesia by boat has increased.

But only a few make it to Kawthaung, Myanmar’s southernmost tip, where the group of 173 was picked up in mid-December.

In the pictures taken on Monday, 17 men, women and children were exhausted as they descended from a wooden boat to a beach near the western capital of Rakhine State, Sittwe.

They had identification numbers around their necks and stood in the sand to pack their skinny things before they were taken away by the armed police.

They were transferred to Thechaung camp while the remaining 156 were taken north to Ngakhuya Camp in Maungdaw Township, the Rakhine State Minister for Security and Border Affairs said.

Ngakhuya is a processing facility for the repatriation of refugees on the Bangladesh border.

“I am not sure whether action will be taken against her or not,” Colonel Min Than AFP said over the phone, adding that her fate would be decided by the UEHRD, a government agency that oversees Rakhine.

A bloody crackdown in 2017 forced around 740,000 Rohingya to flee violently across the border into Bangladesh. Myanmar has been accused of “genocide” in the United Nations Supreme Court in The Hague.

Bangladesh has made life in the extensive camps with barbed wire fences, an internet blackout and the seizure of telephones increasingly unbearable.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya are still in Myanmar’s Rakhine under the conditions that Amnesty International calls “apartheid”.

They have almost no freedom of movement and little access to work, education and health care.

The captured Rohingya came from both sides of the border, said Min Than, although it was unclear how they landed on the same boat.

