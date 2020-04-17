Myanmar to release nearly 25,000 prisoners of New Year amnesty: president

Myanmar will release about 25,000 prisoners at an amnesty to mark the traditional New Year, the president’s office said Friday.

President Win Myint said 24,896 people in detention throughout the country, including 87 foreigners, would be freed “to bring happiness to the people of Myanmar and take into account humanitarian concerns.”

The president did not provide details of the crimes committed by the prisoners.

People gathered outside the Insein prison in the commercial capital of Yangon hoping to greet family members, despite banning gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus that caused a pandemic.

Myanmar reports 85 cases of the virus and four deaths.

It is not at all clear whether the release, which occurs annually, will include anyone convicted in connection with acts of disagreement against the government. A spokesman for the prison department could not be reached for comment.

When Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi honored power in 2016, after more than half a century of military rule, one of his first actions was the liberation of hundreds of political prisoners.

The jail department has previously said there are no political prisoners in Myanmar, but rights groups say dozens of people have been detained for their political activity.

“The government does not really recognize political prisoners but we have been asked for some lists and given us a list of over 70,” said Aung Myo Kyaw of the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

“We still don’t know if any of them have been released.”

More than 331 people have been charged with freedom of expression-related cases in 2019, according to the Athan nonprofit rights group.

Those behind bars include members of a satirical poetry troupe and students who were detained last month for protesting over an internet-imposed government.

While the military retains broad powers, activists say the civilian government has failed to use the parliamentary excess of parliament to scrap destructive laws that prevent misunderstandings, restricting restrictions on civil society. . (Editing by Robert Birsel)