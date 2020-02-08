Myki Travel Cards $ 80 Million in Lost Money Victoria News

Commuters in Victoria are demanding a revision of the Myki system after learning that nearly $ 80 million of unused loans are unused.

If a Myki card is lost or has expired, the amounts remaining on that card cannot be transferred from the current system to a new card, and no refunds can be given unless the card is registered.

With a few dollars here and there, if you take into account the number of commuters using the Myki system, there is now nearly $ 80 million in remaining credit for lost or expired Myki passports.

“A single use ticket can help add phone options and even contactless credit cards that some cities now have,” Daniel Bowen, spokesman for the Public Transport Users Association, told 9News.

Of the $ 79.6 million, $ 25 million is on cards that have not been used since 2016.

A total of 34 million cards have been activated since the system was introduced, but expire every four years.

States like NSW have the Opal card system that allows users to type in their credit card instead of using the Opal card.

The interest from the lost Myki money is used for the transport, but there are demands for a revision of the system.

The Department of Transportation urges Myki users to register their cards so they can apply for a refund if they are lost or expired.