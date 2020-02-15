[myles-garrett-maintains-mason-rudolph-termed-him-a-“stupid-n-word”-before-nfl-brawl]

In an job interview with ESPN’s Mina Kimes, Myles Garrett stood by his allegation that quarterback Mason Rudolph named him a racial slur before final November’s unappealing brawl among the Browns and Steelers.

“He termed me the N-term,” Garrett explained. “He called me a ‘stupid N-term.’”

“When he explained it, it variety of sparked something, but I nonetheless tried out to enable it go and still stroll away,” Garrett said. “But once he came back, it type of reignited the circumstance. I don’t say the N-word, regardless of whether it’s with ‘a’ [or] ‘er.’ To me personally, just shouldn’t be reported, and no matter whether it’s by loved ones, good friends, anyone. I really don’t want to use it simply because I do not want [people to] locate that appropriate around me for anybody to use.”

Which is assault, Myles Garrett ought to not engage in a different activity this year. pic.twitter.com/rH4ko6lAdV — Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) November 15, 2019

Garrett, who only accused Rudolph of utilizing the term soon after he was suspended by the NFL for hitting the QB with his own helmet, was reinstated by the league before this 7 days.

During its investigation of the issues, the NFL said it “found no this sort of evidence” the phrase was applied and Rudolph has strenuously denied the allegation because it was designed. “It’s thoroughly untrue. I couldn’t believe it. I could not feel he would go that route soon after the fact,” Rudolph claimed in November.