MYOB, Xero Eye invoice financing solutions

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Accounting software providers MYOB and Xero are investigating bill financing solutions while retaliatory measures are being taken against products that charge small businesses to speed up access to unpaid accounts.

Many of the largest Australian companies were questioned about the use of dynamic discounting funding in the supply chain, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Sunday (February 2). In practice, payment times for suppliers are shorter if the invoice value is reduced.

The review prompted both Rio Tinto and Telstra to stop supply chain funding altogether.

MYOB and Xero do not use supply chain funding. This is a method of reducing payment times for small business invoices.

“Larger companies often offer their suppliers a shorter payment window if they accept a discount on the invoice amount,” the report says.

Conversely, invoice financing is companies that sell their invoices to third parties at a percentage of their value. This is attractive to lenders because the bills serve as collateral.

Greg Ellis, CEO of MYOB, said the accounting software company is developing a proprietary invoice finance product.

Ellis said the platform is still under construction and has not yet been confirmed, but the company has assessed the strength of small businesses that may need faster bills.

“Our ability to rate employees is probably better than anyone else in the market. We have seen that our customers have been in business for a long time,” said Ellis.

“We are still designing our bill finance solution,” a MYOB spokesman told the Sydney Morning Herald. “However, since we know that cash flow remains a central pain point for small businesses, we’re working on a product that takes into account the best interests of small businesses.”

Ian Boyd, CFO of Xero Australia, said the company is currently working on integrating third-party apps and is not working with supply chain finance providers.

“This category and its popularity among our small business customers continues to grow as we gain awareness and value through data and automation,” said Boyd.

He predicted that invoice finance products will replace supply chain finance in the near future.

From supply chain financing to factoring, there are many trade finance solutions. It can be difficult and confusing for small businesses to understand what is appropriate for their needs.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

Despite consumer affinity for instant payments, many states and municipalities use traditional methods such as checks to pay out funds to consumers. In the new Payout report of the state and local governmentPYMNTS speaks to local government representatives in Oregon, Tennessee and Texas to find out why the reviews are ongoing and what is required to replace them.

Accounting, Accounts Receivable, Australia, B2B, B2B Payments, Invoice Financing, Late Payments, MYOB, News, Supply Chain Financing, What’s Hot In B2B, Xero