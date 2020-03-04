myrkur-releases-brand-name-new-track-gudernes-vilje

Danish people/prog/metallic artist Myrkur has streamed the 3rd and remaining track ahead of the release of her new album Folksange, on which she relinquishes her previously black metal audio for a refined nevertheless far-achieving evocation of common people, combining music historic and new to sublimely resonant effect. You can listen to Gudernes Vilje (which translates as The Will Of The Gods) in whole beneath.

“I wrote this tune about remaining offered the most significant reward in lifestyle and then having it taken away from you,” she tells Prog. “‘Alt går som Gudernes Vilje’ means ‘Everything goes in accordance to the will of the Gods’. We are only human and some of the most significant most vital matters in this existence, are entirely out of our handle.”

Folksange is released by means of Relapse Information on March 20. It can be pre-purchased listed here.