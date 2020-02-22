[mysalam-registration,-assert-system-problem-cost-free,-claims-beneficiary]

The speedy registration and effortless declare system for the mySalam takaful health safety plan was a blessing for Zulkifli Abdul Hamid when he practically misplaced his source of money due to an eye stroke final November. ― Image by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR SETAR, Feb 22 — The rapid registration and quick declare process for the mySalam takaful wellness protection scheme was a blessing for Zulkifli Abdul Hamid when he pretty much lost his resource of money thanks to an eye stroke very last November.

Zulkifli, 42, who arrived to know about the scheme even though he was hospitalised for six times at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, signed up for the scheme by the on-line portal www.mysalam.com.my in December and submitted his declare for the RM50 each day hospitalisation profits replacement.

“I did not hope the RM300 claim to be approved that fast as the cash was deposited into my lender account the following month,” he informed Bernama when fulfilled at his property at Pokok Sena in the vicinity of in this article lately.

The father-of-a few, who supports his family by promoting food at evening and early morning marketplaces stated the assert procedure was easy introducing that he was now waiting around for approval of the a single-off RM8,000 money payment less than mySalam important ailment reward.

“The mySalam plan has helped relieve my load, the more dollars was a good support as I do not get mounted revenue,” claimed Zulkifli whose seven-yr-aged little one has autism.

Meanwhile, rubber tapper, Mohd Yusof Awang, 47, reported he would sign-up his spouse who has been diagnosed with phase 4 skin most cancers, for the mySalam scheme.

He stated whilst his 41-many years-aged wife has nonetheless to indication up for the scheme, he was self-confident that it would assist relieve the family’s load.

“I will register her as before long as feasible and will get the healthcare facility to guide me with the software.” he added.

The mySalam scheme initiated by the Pakatan Harapan governing administration presents no cost wellness insurance plan and takaful safety for both of those recipients and non-recipients of the Cost of Dwelling Assist, towards 45 important illnesses.

The essential illnesses include things like stroke, most cancers, kidney failure, conclusion-stage lung ailment, conclusion-stage liver failure, deafness, blindness, paralysis and loss of speech. — Bernama