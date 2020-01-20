MySizeID: The Future of Online Shopping

The latest MySizeID features include: personalized customization preferences, improved engagement size support, and new and customized tutorials

Online shopping: one of the most convenient ways to get exactly what you are looking for without having to get off the couch and put your Cheetos bag… .well… BUT exactly what you are looking for.

In the fashion world, online shopping is sometimes a huge game, simply because each company differentiates their products. Unfortunately, Small, Medium, Large and XL mean different measurements in different brands.

Many times, this will result in a “when you buy it online compared to when the situation arrives”. If you’re not sure what I’m talking about then check out the photo below:

Fortunately, continuous returns and inappropriate size can be stopped with the help of an algorithm-based fishing application. MySizeID is an Israeli-based startup that is just beginning to be adopted by retailers in 2020. Its purpose is to minimize the amount of online shopping returns and help you get the perfect application every time, regardless of source which you buy.

The app simply takes your measurements by scanning your phone to your body. The app then generates accurate metrics that you can then refer to with the sizes that most brands have on their site. After pairing your measurements with the appropriate size, you no longer have to worry about buying a pair of skinny jeans online that end up like Hammer pants, or that slim fit t-shirt that ends up looking like a crop top. MySizeID promises to get all the assumptions from online shopping.

Where can I find it;

Currently, it’s more accessible in the app store (either Apple or Android). However, MySizeId is partnering with brands to integrate their technology into their businesses and websites. Just recently, MySizeId partnered with the U.S. Polo Association (U.S.P.A) to help men find shirt sizes easier. Ronan Luzon, the founder of MySizeId, says:

“Working with Polo is a huge milestone for the company,” he said. “And hopefully in the near future you will see more ‘tier 1’ names joining us.”

I for one, sure hope to see MySizeId explode in the mainstream fashion market. We would all like to see the end of situations like this: