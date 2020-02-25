mystery-joyride:-guy-receives-tickets-&-toll-expenses,-finds-lingerie-in-jeep-after-choosing-it-up-from-clearwater-fix-store

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Victor Oddo desires to know what occurred to his motor vehicle during the 3 months it was in the care of a Clearwater repair service store.

And he has great explanation to be curious – and furious. Oddo received two parking tickets and two toll charges – in distinctive counties – all even though the 2003 Jeep Liberty was meant to be at Mustang Velocity & Restoration.

There is a lot more: Oddo promises that although he was cleaning up the auto immediately after he picked it up, he located sand and stains in the backseat, apparel tags and a pink, lacy thong in the back below the passenger seat.

“People are joyriding in my car when I’m sitting below owning to stroll in all places,” Oddo said.

Oddo turned to Improved Simply call Behnken for answers. Here’s what we know:

Oddo claims he dropped off the Jeep on Jan. 15 for the reason that the motor mild was on. Text messages in between him and the proprietor document 3 months of sluggish progress just before he ultimately picked up the Jeep on Feb. 6. He claims it’s however not entirely repaired.

Then arrived parking tickets in the mail. On Saturday, Jan. 18 at 12: 58 a.m., someone got a $40 ticket at Ben T. Davis Beach in Tampa. Then, at five: 11 p.m. the exact day, somebody obtained a $30 ticket for an expired meter in Clearwater.

On Jan. 23, the next Thursday when it was nonetheless in the fix shop’s custody, there have been two Sunpass rates on the Sunshine Skyway bridge. 1 was going north at 10: 58 a.m. and one particular was going south at 12: 24 p.m.

When questioned about all of this, restore store owner Jeff Arthur first told Investigator Shannon Behnken that none of this transpired and that the car or truck was not at the shop nevertheless. When questioned about the text messages indicating the car was dropped off on Jan. 15 and picked up Feb. 6, he said he would investigate and query his workers.

He mentioned he did not think any of his personnel would joyride in a “$250 Jeep.”

When achieved by cell phone the subsequent 7 days, Arthur said the only person who could have quite possibly taken the Jeep on a joyride was at present in jail on murder fees. He declined to provide details, like a identify, so that the tale could be confirmed. He additional that the alleged murder took place soon after Oddo picked up his Jeep. Arthur then cut off communication with Far better Connect with Behnken.

At one particular place, Arthur reported he would pay for the parking tickets, but Oddo suggests he has not heard from him.

Oddo, a industrial driver, tells Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken that he strategies to dispute the tickets in court docket due to the fact he worries they could affect his license.

“I really do not want these on my document,” Oddo claimed.

Meanwhile, Oddo also complained to Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Solutions and a spokesman claimed this is underneath investigation.

