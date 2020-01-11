“Mystery Man” arrives at Manchester United as speculation arises that Bruno Fernandes could be signed by Sporting Lisbon

Loading...

We are already 11 days in January and there has been much speculation about upcoming arrivals at Manchester United.

However, the Red Devils still have to secure a new entry, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will know that he needs reinforcements if he wants to overtake fourth place in Chelsea before May.

Getty – Contributor

Solskjaer has to recruit in January if he wants his team to be in the top four

Not surprisingly, Paul Pogba’s long-term future at Old Trafford is still in question, while numerous top-class talents have been linked to the move to the club.

James Maddison and Donny van de Beek were all asked to move to Old Trafford.

And the club has reportedly returned to Bruno Fernandes, with whom they have been closely connected throughout the summer.

And now the rumor mill is in full swing after a mysterious player arrives at the club’s Carrington training ground on Friday afternoon.

There were pictures of a man sitting in the back of a car, hiding his face.

The most likely arrival at Old Trafford appears to be Fernandes, whose agents are reported to have flown to London on Friday to discuss a possible transfer.

The player’s representatives met in Mayfair with Sporting Lisbon President Frederico Varandas and United, Ed Woodward and Mtt Judge leaders before the weekend.

Red Devils are believed to want to conclude a £ 55m deal with Sporting after injuries to midfielders Pogba and Scott McTominay.