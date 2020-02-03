Mystery of Mount Eden: a post mortem examination is underway on the remains found in the ground, but the cause of death may not be established

A post-mortem examination is underway this morning on human remains found on property on Mount Eden last week.

But because the remains have been buried for so long, the cause of death may never be known.

Contractors uncovered bones at the Marlborough Street home on Friday.

It was confirmed yesterday that these were human bones.

The Herald has learned that contractors first found a skull and that other bones were later discovered, but it is not known if a complete skeleton was recovered.

Acting Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin did not answer questions about the Herald’s discovery at this point.

Police cordon on Marlborough St, Mt Eden in central Auckland, where alleged human remains were found. Photo / Alex Burton

It is understood that he is present at the post mortem examination.

An official update is expected this afternoon.

A source told the Herald that the body was found in a concrete “structure”.

It was clear that the victim – who has not yet been identified – has not arrived alone and the death is considered suspicious.

The police keep an open mind about the identity of the person, but so far the main culprit is the former owner of the house.

The property was owned by David Stanley Hart until recently.

Neighbors said the Herald Hart was a “recluse” who disappeared suddenly at least a decade ago.

Murray Goldings, 45, has lived in Marlborough St all of his life and said that Hart had lived on the property since he could remember and used to run a family pension for them. older residents.

A source said that there were “heaps” of people entering and leaving the boarding house and the body could be one of many.

But Hart seems to be the most likely head to start with.

Yesterday, the Herald asked the police if Hart was missing and if so, when.

Baldwin has not yet responded.

The site review is underway and is expected to take several more days.

Police are calling on anyone who lived on the property, who has been operating as a boarding house for the past few years, to come forward.

In 2017, 3 Marlborough St was sold to a new owner.

Other street residents also remember Hart, but told The Herald they hadn’t seen him in years.

“We sort of knew him. He was a bit reclusive. I haven’t seen him in a long time,” said Goldings.

“He still had a small garage in the front which was knocked over. He was still there tinkering. He was in his 70s.”

Before the 2017 sale, the house was sort of a guesthouse – but the neighbors just stopped seeing Hart there.

“Yes, there were all kinds of people coming and going,” said Goldings.

Goldings and another resident of the street said they understood that the bank had finally taken the house and sold it after being unable to contact Hart.

The Blackball property owned by David Stanley Hart. Photo / Google

“That’s what we heard [the bank took the house]. Because it was a sale of mortgages,” said Goldings.

“Our assumption was that he was gone and he had money in the bank and they had withdrawn money until the money dried up and they could not find it .

“There were rumors that he went to Australia and there was another rumor that he suffered from dementia and went somewhere to a house. I think it would have been more than 10 years ago.

“He disappeared, no one knew [why] and there were all these rumors.”

In November 2018, the Gray District Council sought Hart for a property he owned in Blackball.

Local newspaper notice said that unless Hart claimed land at 24 Stafford St and paid all unpaid rates within one month, council would seek a court order declaring his abandonment and authorizing sale or rental.

The notice indicated where Hart was “unknown”.

Ownership records show that 24 Stafford St is still owned by Hart.

The Herald sought input from the local council.

