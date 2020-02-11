Mystery Russian Space Craft is tracking US spy satellite Military Technology News

According to the commander of the US Space Force, the country’s newest military service, Russian satellites have shown “unusual and disruptive behavior” in following an American satellite in orbit.

“Last November, the Russian government launched a satellite, which then launched a second satellite,” said a statement by the U.S. Space Commandant and Chief of Space Operations General John Raymond.

“These satellites actively maneuver near a U.S. government satellite and behave similarly to other satellites Russia deployed in 2017, which the Russian government calls” inspector satellites. “

Raymond’s comments are the Space Force’s first substantive statement and come from the fact that the U.S. is increasingly concerned about what opponents are doing in space – one of the reasons why the U.S. launched the new military branch, the first new military service since 1947 1947 launched December.

The head of the U.S. Space Force, General John Raymond, right. (AP)

The Trump administration requested $ 18 billion for the Space Force and other space activities as part of its Pentagon budget.

TIME Magazine first reported on the announcement.

The Russian satellite in question released a second satellite in December, the state news agency TASS said.

“The aim of the experiment is to further examine the technical condition of the domestic satellites,” said a statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense at the time.

Raymond said Russia’s recent actions have made the county a nation that “has turned space into a war zone.”

“Similar activities in other areas would be interpreted as potentially threatening behavior,” said Raymond. “This is unusual and disruptive behavior and can lead to a dangerous situation in space. The United States believes that these recent activities relate to, and do not reflect, the behavior of a responsible space nation.”

A file photo of a missile with a U.S. military satellite that was fired from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station last year. (Getty)

Raymond also noted that when the Russian satellites “showed weapon properties when one of these satellites fired a high-speed projectile into space” after their use in 2017, the problem was raised during the United Nations Disarmament Conference the following year brought.

Yleem DS Poblete, the U.S. Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance, said at the conference that the behavior of a Russian satellite in orbit in 2017 was not the same as that previously experienced in orbit inspections or in the perception of space situations ( activities of the Russian inspection satellite were observed. “

“What Russia is telling us diplomatically and publicly may be the opposite of what it intends to do with this satellite,” she said.