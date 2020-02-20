[mystic-story-reveals-woman-team-trainees-such-as-familiar-faces-from-survival-reveals-and-“a-teen”]

Mystic Tale is getting ready to debut a woman team!

The company proven by Yoon Jong Shin not too long ago launched an Instagram account for Mystic Rookies and unveiled the seven likely customers for the initially female group to debut from the agency.

The 7 trainees are as follows:

Kim Su Hyun

Born: January 15, 2000

Competed on “Produce 101” and “MIXNINE”

Played Yeo Bo Ram in the internet drama “A-TEEN” and Shim Younger Ji in the KBS drama “Just Dance“

Kim Ha Ram

Born: January 13, 2001

Kim Si Yoon

Born: February 16, 2005

Fukutomi Tsuki

Born: September 21, 2002

Lee Soo Min

Born: March 28, 1999

Competed on “Produce 101,” “K-Pop Star 6,” and “MIXNINE”

Previous trainee of Fantagio and FAVE Amusement

Moon Sua

Born: September nine, 1999

Competed on “Unpretty Rapstar 2”

Previous trainee of YG Amusement

Young sister of ASTRO‘s Moonbin

Takeuchi Miyu

Born: January 12, 1996

Competed on “Produce 48”

Former member of AKB48

According to Mystic Story, it has not been finalized how a lot of trainees will debut with the female group, but there are now no plans to reveal additional trainees. The team could debut as early as inside this calendar year.

Keep tuned for updates!

