[mystic-story-reveals-woman-team-trainees-such-as-familiar-faces-from-survival-reveals-and-“a-teen”]

Mystic Tale is getting ready to debut a woman team!
The company proven by Yoon Jong Shin not too long ago launched an Instagram account for Mystic Rookies and unveiled the seven likely customers for the initially female group to debut from the agency.
The 7 trainees are as follows:
Kim Su Hyun
Born: January 15, 2000
- Competed on “Produce 101” and “MIXNINE”
- Played Yeo Bo Ram in the internet drama “A-TEEN” and Shim Younger Ji in the KBS drama “Just Dance“
Kim Ha Ram
Born: January 13, 2001
Kim Si Yoon
Born: February 16, 2005
Fukutomi Tsuki
Born: September 21, 2002
Lee Soo Min
Born: March 28, 1999
- Competed on “Produce 101,” “K-Pop Star 6,” and “MIXNINE”
- Previous trainee of Fantagio and FAVE Amusement
Moon Sua
Born: September nine, 1999
- Competed on “Unpretty Rapstar 2”
- Previous trainee of YG Amusement
- Young sister of ASTRO‘s Moonbin
Takeuchi Miyu
Born: January 12, 1996
- Competed on “Produce 48”
- Former member of AKB48
According to Mystic Story, it has not been finalized how a lot of trainees will debut with the female group, but there are now no plans to reveal additional trainees. The team could debut as early as inside this calendar year.
Keep tuned for updates!
