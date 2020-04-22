N.C. farm rent out miniature donkeys in video call crash

LEAVE PEACE N PEAS Mambo, an 8-year-old miniature donkey, at the American Trails, N.C. farm is renting the animal, along with others, to make surprise appearances at virtual meetings during the coronavirus pandemic.

THE INDIAN TRAIN, N. C. >> A miniature donkey named Mambo is getting some love online in North Carolina, where a farm is getting in on the idea of ​​having animals spice up tedious virtual meetings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Peace N Peas Farm will rent Mambo, the 8-year-old-shaped donkey, and his friends to crash company conference calls, the Charlotte Observer reported. This burning ass camera is “like a little brother” that “doesn’t let anyone relax too long,” Francie Dunlap, Mambo’s owner, said.

Companies can select other farm animals they want to invite as guests on their video calls. According to the farm’s animal registration website meeting, they include three horses, Heiren, Zeus and Eddie, along with some chickens and ducks.

“I think he’d get some laughs,” Dunlap said. Customers can reserve 10 minutes with the animals for $ 50, and Dunlap says co-workers can also choose a virtual meeting name for the farm animal.

Since creating the website on Saturday, Dunlap has said it has also received requests from teachers who want the animals to crash their virtual classrooms.

