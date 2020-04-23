N.C. governor evaluates NASCAR race in Charlotte in May

Charlotte, North Carolina [AP] Governor of North Carolina said Thursday that if the NASCAR team maintains social distance guidelines, they will be able to work in a race shop and clear the potential hurdles for resuming the season next week.

Governor Roy Cooper said he would extend the state’s order to stay home until Thursday, May 8, opening the state in three stages in stages. He said NASCAR is still considering NASCAR’s request to run the Coca-Cola 600 without spectators, as scheduled for May 24th.

Governors in both Florida and Texas have already welcomed NASCAR to compete in their states without fans, and South Carolina and Georgia have said they are gradually deregulating. To conduct the race, a North Carolina-based team needs access to the shop to prepare the car.

“From the information I currently have under the state executive order, they can start working in the garage as a significant business, as defined by our executive order,” Cooper said. It was “[The team] is still in contact with the local health department. Local authorities may have several different health restrictions.”

Cooper said he would soon make a decision regarding Charlotte hosting 600 on the anniversary weekend for the 60th consecutive year. Cooper said that talks with NASCAR, Speedway Motorsport, and the team have shown that they have a “plan to protect employees who don’t have fans on the stands.”

“[The team] is talking to the local government about how to run the garage and prepare the car,” he said. After further conversations between public health officials and NASCAR officials, we will make an announcement about it quite soon. ”

