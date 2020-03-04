N.H. coronavirus patient breaks isolation, potentially exposing others

By
Nellie McDonald
-
by: Erika Edwards, NBC News

Posted:
/ Updated:

(NBC) – The first coronavirus patient in New Hampshire — an employee of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center — defied instructions from public health officials to stay away from other people.

In a statement, the state Department of Health and Human Services said the patient attended an invitation-only private event Friday “despite having been directed to self-isolate.”

The action prompted the state to issue “an official order of isolation to the first patient.”

Most states have such rules. And breaking the rules may be punishable, depending on the state.

