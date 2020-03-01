N.H. students who traveled to Italy questioned to keep property amid coronavirus fears

A New Hampshire school district chief is inquiring 35 large school learners who just lately traveled to Italy and France to keep home subsequent 7 days amid news of coronavirus circumstances in Europe, though there is “no indication” the students have been exposed to the virus.

Winfried Feneberg, Kearsarge Regional Faculty District superintendent, mentioned in a statement Sunday “out of an abundance of caution” the pupils and staff who attended the trip have been questioned to return to school March 9, making it possible for a 14-day time interval from their travels to elapse.

“Although COVID-19 is existing in Italy, students had been in the Lombardy and Veneto region of the country for a really temporary time period of time and there is no indication that the students had been exposed to the virus,” Feneberg said.

The Facilities for Condition and Command not long ago designated Italy on its greatest warning level for travel, alongside with China, South Korea and Iran, urging folks to keep away from nonessential journey.

No coronavirus instances have been confirmed in New Hampshire. Rhode Island on Sunday claimed its 1st situation of coronavirus in a male in his 40s who returned from Italy in mid-February. Boston claimed its initially situation previous thirty day period, in a UMass university student who returned from China.

Feneberg reported the district is employing on the internet tools to assure students can continue on scientific studies with a negligible influence, and teachers will be versatile in granting learners time to total coursework.

The District urged caution for flu, for which hundreds of verified circumstances have been claimed in New Hampshire.