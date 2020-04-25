N. Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un Reported Dead After Heart Surgery

Breaking News

Supreme Leader / dictator of North Korea Kim Jong-un has reportedly died, or is in his death bed with no hope of recovery – according to media outlets in China and Japan.

Amid reports that China sent a medical team to their communist neighbors this week to check-in / advise Kim, a vice-director of Hong Kong-backed channel – who apparently nephew of a Chinese foreign minister – news broke out on his own. .. he’s dead.

The woman posted the report on a social media app called Weibo for almost 15 million followers to read, citing a “strong source” about the claim that Kim, in fact, lost. A Japanese magazine reported that he was in a “back garden” after heart surgery was gone.

The outlet’s report – speaking to a Chinese medical expert in the case – revealed that Kim had grabbed her chest in early April and fell while visiting a farm there. He needed a stent procedure done, but apparently … it wasn’t done so quickly, or it was completely engraved by the surgeon – with some reports saying he was friendly.

#WATCH: Pres. Trump’s Kim Jong Un: “I wish him well, you know, good luck … They came out with serious medical reports; nobody confirmed that … If CNN came out with the report , I don’t trust it. “pic.twitter.com/sQsORCZ67N

– Bobby Dupree (@bobbydupree) April 21, 2020

@bobbydupree

There have been numerous rumors about the man’s plight – and the truth is … he hasn’t made any major public appearances that would be okay for weeks now. About a week or so ago, CNN reported that Kim was in “grave danger” following a medical procedure.

President Trump dismissed reports and declined to elaborate – but as KJU’s brother said, Kim Yo-jong, may be set to succeed him as Supreme Leader … reports say he was recently promoted to a prominent position in power.

North Korea: Today, Saturday April 25, the DPRK celebrates the founding day of the Korean People’s Army (KPA), established in 1932. https://t.co/aBYQ9Lwtqy

– Pyongyang Leaks (@PyongyangLeaks) April 24, 2020

@PyongyangLeaks

Here’s another point … Saturday marks a major military anniversary in North Korea, where they celebrate the founding of the People’s Army in 1932 – something they hold annually in a parade, and one that Kim usually makes a face for.

International journalists on the ground say if Kim is doing well and is not at death’s door, he and his team will think of a way for him to show up to hear the rumors.

If he doesn’t, this may not be a good sign … almost all but confirming something is wrong.