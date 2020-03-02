[N.O.R.E Reveals How Very long He Has not Had Crimson Meat: “I’m 42 Now!”]

New York rapper N.O.R.E is earning his pitch for heading purple meat-cost-free. The hip-hop veteran went on line this week to expose how extended he’s long gone devoid of beef and steak.

On Monday, N.O. went to Twitter to fall a bombshell to the masses. The rap heavyweight announced he’s stayed off red meat for approximately 25 a long time.

“I have not ate red meat given that I was 18. I’m 42 now!”

I have not ate redmeat because I was 18 I’m 42 now!!! — N.O.R.E (@noreaga) March two, 2020

In 2019, new music mogul Diddy shared some must-see footage of rap star Gucci Mane staring down a vegan meal. Even with the tension, Guwop couldn’t get down with a veggie burger.

In April 2019, New York rap veteran Nas co-signed a plant-centered smoothie. The hip-hop pioneer went to his Instagram site to boost the healthier consume.

In 2019, audio couple JAY-Z and Beyoncé challenged lovers to embrace a plant-based mostly eating plan in 2019.