N.S. rampage victim boys fled when stopped, family members said

TORONTO –

A son of one of the victims of Nova Scotia argues that his father and stepmother were at home the night of the attack.

Tyler Blair told the CTV News Channel that Greg and Jamie Blair’s two younger sons, ages 10 and 12, were hiding from the shootings until the murder left.

“They were hiding in the house until it was gone,” Blair said in an interview on Wednesday.

Blair said his father owned a shop across the street from where the shooting took place. He said there was a trail leading to Greg and Jamie’s house at the mall.

Blair said his brothers stayed with him and took care of him.

“They saw a lot that night. But I was amazed by how strong they were.”

An extensive search is underway following a 13.5-hour massacre in Nova Scotia that left 22 people dead in what is now one of the deadliest mass killings in Canadian history.

Blair said he tried to call his father and wife on Saturday night after seeing reports of arson and murder, but had no response. He said he admitted to himself that they were asleep and went to sleep on his own around 2 p.m. local time.

He said he woke up Sunday morning to the noise of knocking on his door. He said it was the RCMP who claimed that his father and Jamie were killed in the shootings.

“When I woke up to the noise I knew right away,” Blair said.

Blair said his father and stepmother knew the shooter but were not close.

Blair said, “It’s a lost community … So they ran out and spoke [with the murderer]. They were not friends by any means but they knew each other. . “

Blair described his father as a “hard worker.” He said most of the family worked for his father.

Blair said, “Everyone who met my old man.” He was about to turn 46 this week and he seemed to be in his 20s meeting with me and my friends. watering all the time, everyone just likes it. “

Blair says his stepfather Jamie has been in his life for about 20 years.

She said, “She was wonderful and became a second mom to me.” “I just can’t say how good those two guys are.”

Blair said a small program is in the works for the couple but it will be restricted to nearby families because of the high spread of COVID-19.

“Maybe when everything is faster, we will have bigger celebrations,” he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Blair and his youngest son by a family friend. It has already collected more than $ 47,000 as of Wednesday morning.

Blair said he was overwhelmed by the answers the fundraiser received.

Blair said “It just blew us away by the support and grants we received from all over Canada. My brothers have a hard time accepting it because they have been taught to working on whatever they get so they still don’t understand it.

“I can’t put into words how much we appreciate it all … Hopefully we can return it to the needs of everyone.”

.