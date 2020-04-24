N.S. RCMP say there was no evidence of shots fired in Hammonds Plains, Hubley after reports of violence

HALIFAX –

The Nova Scotia RCMP say they have found no evidence that the shots were fired in the Hammonds Plains and Hubley area after sending a warning message.

Police responded to a complaint about a weapon in the Haliburton Hills and Highland Park Heights neighborhood in Hammonds Plains, N.S. Friday afternoon.

Police are still searching for a report of shots fired in the Omega Court area of ​​Hubley, United States, located about 15 km from Hammonds Avenue.

Investigators are urging residents to stay indoors, close their doors, and call 911 if they find anything suspicious.

An emergency was reported around 4 p.m. Cell phone and TV ads, alerting residents to the presence of police and asking them to find a place to stay and avoid traveling.

All the Nova Scotia Health Department offices in the Halifax Area and West Hants have been jailed as a precaution.

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation also closed all HRM stores.

However, police say they have been searching in the Hammonds Plains and Hubley area for a long time and have not found any evidence that the shots were fired.

Police issued another warning at 5:53 pm, alerting residents that the incident was over, and they were not told to seek shelter.

Authorities are still patrolling the area before the defense.

Locking doors at all NSHA sites have been established.

Police also responded to reports of shots fired in the Glen Arbor area of ​​Hammonds Plains Friday afternoon, but later confirmed the noise came from the construction site.

