N.S. says the victim’s husband, the police secret can promote distrust

In the absence of information, Nick Beaton said a sense of uneasiness had engulfed his community.

Towns across central and northern Nova Scotia have been hit by an unprecedented spate of violence that claimed the lives of 22 victims, including her pregnant Kristen Beaton.

The grieving widow has been haunted by questions about how the killer avoided capture by identifying herself as an RCMP officer in her murder spree from late Saturday night to Sunday morning.

But he said the Mounties would not come up with answers.

“We just need transparency,” he said in an interview. “(The Police) don’t trust anyone right now, because they’re still trembling, and so are we.”

On Sunday morning, Beaton said, he and his wife were in bed and scrolling through Facebook posts about a shooter in Portapique, about a half-hour drive from their Belmont home.

They assume the threat has passed.

But after her husband, a continuing caregiver, threw up to see a client, Beaton learned more on social media and called to warn her that the incident was still in place. He sent her the picture of the suspect, but he did not see the text message, he said.

Minutes after she got the phone, she said, 33-year-old Kristen Beaton and her Victorian Order of Nurses manager Heather O’Brien died. Beaton said it took him more than six hours and several 911 calls to confirm that the mother of his nearly two-year-old son was not coming home.

In the early days, he said he had been forced to conduct his own investigation of the incident. While he respects a police investigation is underway, he does not understand why the RCMP did not provide key details, such as where his wife was killed.

He also wants to know why the RCMP relies on Twitter to deliver critical safety information to the public when they have an emergency alert system at their disposal.

“If they had issued an alert the night before, my wife would still be alive,” Beaton said by phone Thursday, running out of emotions. “We have breakfast together this morning.”

The RCMP and the province will need to answer questions this week about why a warning had not been put on Nova Scotians cellphones and televisions when it was clear that a murderer had been released.

Premier Stephen McNeil said emergency officials would not act until the RCMP had prepared an approved alert. The Mounties said Wednesday that they made a message when the gunman was fatally shot by police in Enfield, N.S., just before noon on Sunday.

RCMP Chief Supt. Chris Kulit suggested that crossed wires to county officials and within the chain of command should be blamed for the delay.

Beaton appreciates that officers are human and can easily make mistakes, especially in the heat of a concern for a suspect dressed as one of their own. But he said the RCMP’s lack of transparency about their investigation did little to restore confidence in the police that the killer used to commit mass murder.

“He wants us to be afraid of the officials. He wants the country to be cynical,” Nick Beaton said of the gunman, adding that many fearful locals remain armed on their side. “Everyone is scared to death, and there are going to be situations that go along with it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2020.