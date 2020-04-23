N.S. the gunman reported that he had been fighting in his home

TORONTO –

The homicide in Nova Scotia has a list of people he wants to kill, according to a report in The Globe and Mail.

The Globe reports that a man close to the Gabriel Wortman property in Portapique, United States, was told by investigators that his name was “seven or eight” of those names that were found by police at the gunman’s house.

Portapique is where the 51-year-old dentist began his nightmares. Until he was shot dead in the early morning hours – 100 km from Enfield, N.S. – he killed 22 people.

The report’s findings on the hit list provides what has become some indication of the gunman’s goals and motivations. Police said he knew some of the victims, but not all. It is also believed that he was using a firearm that was obtained illegally, as the RCMP said he did not have a valid license or firearm in Canada.

The search for a murder requires months. Army officers and equipment were taken to help police identify from the evidence they found on the 16 known crime scenes.

Pierre-Yves Bourduas, a former RCMP chief of police, said on Thursday that the hit list “made a lot of sense” given the attacker appeared to be preparing to launch his anger.

He told CTV News Channel “” The person who knows where he is going, knows exactly what he is experiencing. “

As police continued their investigation, officers were asked questions about how the public had been notified.

Addressing this issue of the media on Wednesday, the RCMP reported that more than an hour earlier state emergency managers had been able to send an alert to each message cell phones in the state and when the kill is executed, provide moot information.

During the delay, the RCMP banned interviews with the public on social media. This message, which will be missed by many Nova Scotians who do not work on Facebook and Twitter, has their own slump. When police learned that the gunman had police uniforms and a car that looked almost like an RCMP boat, it was more than two hours before information was released to the public.

Many Americans in Nova Scotia have received an additional warning, as the U.S. Consulate in Halifax emailed a reminder about the kill for any U.S. resident who was in the state.

Relatives of those killed in the field have blamed police for not doing more to warn the public about the danger. Darcy Dobson, one of eight children of coroner Heather O’Brien, added his voice to the music on Thursday, saying a warning could save his mother’s life.

“It’s been a little late, too late. They should have been off work by 10:15 [a.m.]. Our mother was gone by 10:15,” he told CTV News Channel.

“I wonder why there were no emergency warnings at [8am] when they realized the man had left Portapique, because that would have saved many lives – not my mother. only. “

