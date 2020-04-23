N.S. The RCMP say they were ‘ready to go’ when planning to fire people

TORONTO –

An hour and eleven minutes.

That is how long the Nova Scotia RCMP was between state police assistants to send alerts to all Nova Scotia phone numbers about the gunman’s handling of the loose and the time people killed.

In the meantime, officers at the RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth have been discussing a number of topics, including how to respond.

“At 10:15 am, Nova Scotia State Emergency Management Agency calls on the RCMP to report the use of public information for emergencies,” Nova Scotia RCMP Superintendent Chris Leathers said. said at a meeting Wednesday.

“So in that moment and moment, in that conversation, was the shooting at 11:26 p.m.”

No alert.

The differences in timing are just one of many important questions about how the one-hour massacre and expanded RCMP responded to the anger that led to 22 deaths.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said on Wednesday that the Office of Emergency Management (EMO) had approached the RCMP “several times” regarding the morning news broadcast.

“That’s the process in place when it comes to the EMO … the leadership team is the one who needs to put the message together. We’re not going to go through what happened. by Twitter – we will need a lead engineer to make real data so that we can release that, and no message is received even if the EMO has reached several hours in the morning heading to the RCMP . ”

New details are being released about the timing of RCMP tweets. The time is between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. On Sunday, officers learned from witnesses that the gunman, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, was wearing a police officer’s uniform and was looking at an RCMP officer. sailor.

It wasn’t until two hours and twenty minutes later, at 10:21 a.m., a police news release tweet alerted the public that the officer was about to become a police officer.

“The information about the car, the clothes, took some time to learn from a witness and once this information was gathered, it was immediately reported by our links. literally, ”Leather said Wednesday.

The RCMP were more criticized for using social media than sending out warning messages to Nova Scotians phones. Nick Beaton said his wife, Kristin, had left the house until his main function Sunday morning because they thought the gunman had arrested him.

Kristin’s body was later found on the sidewalk.

“We thought he was being taken care of. If I knew he was on the loose I wouldn’t let my wife leave the house that day,” Nick Beaton told CTV News on Tuesday. “RCMP was tweeting. I don’t know. I don’t use Twitter and I don’t know who uses Twitter.”

The Nova Scotia RCMP has yet to release a 13.5-hour time frame. It is not yet clear what time the victims were.

Leather says the timeline can be released sometime in 24 hours.

“We are still making changes to this topic. We believe we have identified the area and the area it was involved in and when it did, but there are gaps that need to be explored, ”he said.

He also defended the force using Twitter, saying it was the usual way by the police to update the public and Twitter allowed the news to be broadcast locally and nationally. which includes a bad situation.

GUNMAN MAKE ONE

The RCMP have now confirmed the gunman was alone, but investigators are still investigating whether anyone helped him in the attack. For example, it is not clear how it manages to have a modern RCMP as well.

Tracking the location of a wardrobe is the “key” of search, Hard said.

Police have not yet confirmed what type of weapon was used. It is said that the RCMP “have a good idea,” but these details are under the supervision of the State Assembly’s Major League.

However, it was confirmed that the gunman did not have a gun license.

CTV News learned that the firefighter was killed in a fire in 2002. According to court documents, he was forced to comment on anger management and banned possession of firearms, ammunition and other prohibited weapons for nine months. He was also ordered to pay a fine and receive a misdemeanor.

Putting together a clear picture of what can happen can take months. Mark Mendelson, a former Toronto police officer on the murder charge, said Wednesday that the investigation was difficult due to four different types of offenses involved: cars burned, homes that were damaged set fire, the houses were destroyed but there was no fire, and the occupants attacked his residence and office.

At the scene of the fire, he told CTV’s You Morning, investigators will try to determine where the fire started and the victims were either there by the fire or before. they were set up. Homes can have a lot of problems, due to fear of collapse or other manifestations of unstable structures. Police said the fire involved a model or vehicle designed for “more than five” of the 16 crimes.

Investigators will also try to determine how many rifles are on the podium and what items they may be buying, as well as anything that might point them to the cause. Police are still required to determine the exact location where the victim was from Portapique, N.S. for Enfield, N.S. and re-release it.

“They are looking for any weapons that may be disposed of on the side of the road, but also that they will visit at home,” Mendelson said.

Inspecting homes on the street will be important, Mendelson said, because the combination of the remote and COVID-19 transmission means that the police have to make a decision about the there are additional victims and additional crimes that have not yet been found.

“The door should be knocked.

Police said some of the 22 suspects knew the shooter, while others were unfamiliar with him. All of her victims are elderly except for 17-year-old Emily Tuck, who was one of three families dead in a house near the shooter. The full list of victims is likely to be living on the streets of Nova Scotia, including a nurse, a teacher, an RCMP officer and a retired firefighter.

