Naby Keita replaces wounded Jordan Henderson for Liverpool as West Ham manager David Moyes appears to be to conclude Anfield hoodoo – verified group information

Liverpool are without having Jordan Henderson for Monday night’s Premier League clash from West Ham, when the guests have no recognised striker in their commencing line-up for the excursion to Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp’s guys can go 22 factors obvious at the prime of the desk really should they defeat the Hammers, who have left Anfield victorious on just a single occasion in the previous 57 years.

Getty Pictures Naby Keita begins in put of the hurt Jordan Henderson for Liverpool

But they will have to do so without having skipper Henderson, with the midfielder ruled out for a few weeks with a hamstring challenge which he suffered in the closing phases of the 1- Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

David Moyes arrives at Anfield with a level to confirm, possessing in no way received there as a supervisor (D7, L8), getting rid of on his last 3 successive visits.

The Scot has made two modifications to his facet that shed 2- to Manchester Metropolis previous week, with Jeremy Ngakia coming in for just his 2nd outing in senior football at Ryan Fredericks’ cost on the proper facet of defence.

Meanwhile, Arthur Masaku drops out of the squad altogether with Felipe Anderson commencing in his place.

New signing Jarrod Bowen has to make do with a put on the substitutes’ bench after extra.

Tony Cascarino and Georgie Bingham talk about the complications with West Ham United’s entrepreneurs

Confirmed XIs

Liverpool: Alisson Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk (C), Robertson Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip.

West Ham: Fabianski, Cresswell, Ngakia, Diop, Ogbonna, Noble, Rice, Soucek, Snodgrass, Anderson, Antonio.

Subs: Randolph, Ballbuena, Zabaleta, Lanzini, Bowen, Fornals, Haller.